DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Duna Accelerates Government Assets Tokenization through Landmark Sovereign Partnerships

ByEthan Lin

Jul 11, 2025

Duna, a company specializing in sovereign blockchain infrastructure, has established multi-year collaborations with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Pakistan. These initiatives aim to deploy elements of Duna’s ZK Sovereign Suite, a framework designed for secure and interoperable blockchain-based government infrastructure.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, where a significant portion of land parcels lack formal titles, contributing to a number of national court disputes, Duna’s solution is designed to support the digitization of land records. This system facilitates the secure recording of land parcels as tokenized digital assets, intended to streamline property rights management and potentially enhance economic participation.

Concurrently, in Pakistan, Duna is working to establish a platform for digital assets. This platform is intended to support access for global investors to digital representations of financial instruments, with a focus on compliance and security through licensed custodians. This initiative seeks to support the development of regulated digital asset innovation in Pakistan, potentially broadening market access for investors.

Duna’s infrastructure utilizes an omnichain model, with initial deployments on Solana and planned support for additional major blockchains, including BNB Chain, BSC, Ethereum, Base, and Hyperliquid. This approach is designed to facilitate scalability and adaptability for Duna’s global expansion efforts.

Transparency and robust governance are key considerations. Both initiatives incorporate multi-agency threshold signing governance models, which are intended to promote institutional accountability and help mitigate risks associated with human error in processes.

Beyond streamlining asset registration and management, Duna’s approach to digital assets aims to integrate with capital markets, potentially enhancing liquidity. Local financial institutions and international investors may benefit from increased economic opportunities across various sectors, including agriculture, urban development, climate finance, and regulated financial markets.

Following initial deployments in Africa and Asia, Duna is engaged in discussions with other countries, indicating a strategic focus on expanding the use of digital infrastructure for sovereign assets globally. This includes efforts to digitize elements such as identity management, healthcare records, and citizenship, with the aim of fostering a global ecosystem of sovereign-grade digital assets.

Duna, in collaboration with stakeholders, intends to monitor key metrics such as deployment efficiency, the resilience of governance models, and the development of capital markets around these digital assets. The progress in Congo and Pakistan is seen as providing early insights for blockchain-enabled sovereign governance, contributing to the development of a digital-first global economy.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Trump’s Tariffs to Affect Macs and Apple Watch Within Weeks
Jul 11, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
BookWorld Media Ltd. Deepens Global Publishing Ecosystem Collaboration and Drives Innovation in Digital Cultural Content Distribution
Jul 11, 2025 Ethan Lin
GP Solutions Joins United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA)
Jul 11, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801