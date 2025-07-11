Duna Accelerates Government Assets Tokenization through Landmark Sovereign Partnerships

Duna, a company specializing in sovereign blockchain infrastructure, has established multi-year collaborations with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Pakistan. These initiatives aim to deploy elements of Duna’s ZK Sovereign Suite, a framework designed for secure and interoperable blockchain-based government infrastructure.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, where a significant portion of land parcels lack formal titles, contributing to a number of national court disputes, Duna’s solution is designed to support the digitization of land records. This system facilitates the secure recording of land parcels as tokenized digital assets, intended to streamline property rights management and potentially enhance economic participation.

Concurrently, in Pakistan, Duna is working to establish a platform for digital assets. This platform is intended to support access for global investors to digital representations of financial instruments, with a focus on compliance and security through licensed custodians. This initiative seeks to support the development of regulated digital asset innovation in Pakistan, potentially broadening market access for investors.

Duna’s infrastructure utilizes an omnichain model, with initial deployments on Solana and planned support for additional major blockchains, including BNB Chain, BSC, Ethereum, Base, and Hyperliquid. This approach is designed to facilitate scalability and adaptability for Duna’s global expansion efforts.

Transparency and robust governance are key considerations. Both initiatives incorporate multi-agency threshold signing governance models, which are intended to promote institutional accountability and help mitigate risks associated with human error in processes.

Beyond streamlining asset registration and management, Duna’s approach to digital assets aims to integrate with capital markets, potentially enhancing liquidity. Local financial institutions and international investors may benefit from increased economic opportunities across various sectors, including agriculture, urban development, climate finance, and regulated financial markets.

Following initial deployments in Africa and Asia, Duna is engaged in discussions with other countries, indicating a strategic focus on expanding the use of digital infrastructure for sovereign assets globally. This includes efforts to digitize elements such as identity management, healthcare records, and citizenship, with the aim of fostering a global ecosystem of sovereign-grade digital assets.

Duna, in collaboration with stakeholders, intends to monitor key metrics such as deployment efficiency, the resilience of governance models, and the development of capital markets around these digital assets. The progress in Congo and Pakistan is seen as providing early insights for blockchain-enabled sovereign governance, contributing to the development of a digital-first global economy.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.