DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Google Moves to Merge Android and ChromeOS

ByHilary Ong

Jul 16, 2025

Google Moves to Merge Android and ChromeOS

Google is aiming to combine its two operating systems, Android and ChromeOS, into a single unified platform, according to Sameer Samat, president of Android Ecosystem at Google.

What This Merger Could Mean

Samat revealed the plan in a recent interview but did not specify a timeline for when this change might occur. The idea of merging Android and ChromeOS has circulated for years, and this confirmation signals a significant shift in Google’s OS strategy.

ChromeOS currently powers Chromebook laptops, Chromebit HDMI dongles, Chromebox mini PCs, and other devices. It is lightweight, fast, and heavily relies on the Chrome browser and cloud storage.

Android, on the other hand, dominates mobile devices and has recently gained features designed to improve its use on larger screens, like Desktop Mode which turns Pixel phones into mini PCs.

Samat emphasized Google’s interest in understanding how people use laptops today and what tasks they want to accomplish. Integrating ChromeOS and Android could streamline software development and enhance cross-device compatibility.

What The Author Thinks

Combining Android and ChromeOS makes a lot of sense as users increasingly demand seamless experiences across devices. Having one adaptable OS could reduce fragmentation, improve app compatibility, and create a stronger platform for Google’s future innovations. However, Google will need to balance simplicity with power to keep both mobile users and laptop users satisfied.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Windows 10 to Lose New Office Features Starting in 2026
Jul 16, 2025 Hilary Ong
Amazon Kiro Arrives to Streamline Vibe Coding Chaos
Jul 16, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
Weekly Subscriptions Top iOS App Earnings, Study Shows
Jul 16, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801