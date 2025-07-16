Lewis Cannon Launches Exclusive Guide for Luxury Destination Weddings in Italy: A Visual Journey Through Lake Como, Tuscany, and Sorrento

Renowned luxury Italian destination wedding photographer Lewis Cannon proudly unveils his newest editorial guide spotlighting Italy’s most iconic wedding destinations: Lake Como, Tuscany, and Sorrento. With a reputation for timeless storytelling and refined elegance, Cannon offers couples worldwide an inspiring resource to plan their dream wedding amidst Italy’s most breathtaking settings.

Combining documentary authenticity with editorial artistry, Cannon’s latest announcement reaffirms his place as a top-tier Italian destination wedding photographer , beloved by couples seeking both sophistication and soul in their wedding images.

“Italy has an unrivaled charm—from the elegance of Lake Como’s villas to Tuscany’s golden vineyards and Sorrento’s cliffside magic. My goal is to blend these natural settings with personal love stories that feel intimate and cinematic,” says Lewis Cannon.

Explore the Highlights from Cannon’s Curated Italian Wedding Guide:Lake Como: The Pinnacle of Romance in Northern Italy

Lake Como offers classic grandeur and exclusivity with its serene waters and dramatic alpine views. Featured venues include:

Villa Balbianello – A historic lakeside estate ideal for intimate elopements.

– A historic lakeside estate ideal for intimate elopements. Villa Erba – A 19th-century architectural masterpiece for lavish celebrations.

– A 19th-century architectural masterpiece for lavish celebrations. Villa Pizzo – A romantic venue with private boat access and expansive lake views.

Photography Tip: Sunset boat rides on the lake create unforgettable golden hour portraits.

Tuscany: Rolling Hills and Rustic Sophistication

For couples seeking laid-back romance and natural beauty, Tuscany remains an unrivaled favorite. Cannon’s top picks include:

Borgo Santo Pietro – A five-star retreat with Michelin-starred dining.

– A five-star retreat with Michelin-starred dining. Castello di Vincigliata – A fairy-tale medieval castle near Florence.

– A fairy-tale medieval castle near Florence. Villa Cetinale – A baroque villa in Siena featuring private gardens.

Photography Tip: Capture dreamy, natural moments under olive trees during aperitivo hour.

Sorrento: Coastal Elegance Overlooking the Amalfi

Sorrento blends cliffside glamour with authentic southern Italian charm. Notable venues include:

Villa Astor – With lush gardens and views of the Bay of Naples.

– With lush gardens and views of the Bay of Naples. Hotel Bellevue Syrene – Elegant terraces and historic architecture.

– Elegant terraces and historic architecture. Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria – A refined setting with panoramic sea views.

Photography Tip: Early morning light offers magical pre-ceremony moments along the coast.

Why Choose Lewis Cannon?

As a luxury Italian destination wedding photographer , Lewis Cannon brings calm, confidence, and creativity to every event. From cinematic elopements on Lake Como to romantic Tuscan vineyard weddings and intimate Sorrento cliffside celebrations, Cannon’s refined approach ensures every moment is captured beautifully, authentically, and artfully.

Now accepting bookings for 2026 and beyond. Couples planning a destination wedding in Italy are invited to explore the full guide and begin their visual journey.