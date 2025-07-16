DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

Anthropic, Google, OpenAI, and xAI Receive Up to $200 Million from Defense Department for AI Projects

ByHilary Ong

Jul 16, 2025

Anthropic, Google, OpenAI, and xAI Receive Up to $200 Million from Defense Department for AI Projects

The U.S. Department of Defense announced on Monday contract awards of up to $200 million for artificial intelligence development projects involving Anthropic, Google, OpenAI, and Elon Musk’s xAI.

The DoD’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office stated these awards aim to accelerate the agency’s adoption of advanced AI capabilities to address critical national security challenges. The companies will develop AI agents to support several mission areas within the department.

Doug Matty, the DoD’s chief digital and AI officer, emphasized, “The adoption of AI is transforming the Department’s ability to support our warfighters and maintain strategic advantage over our adversaries.”

xAI Launches Grok for Government

Coinciding with the announcement, xAI introduced Grok for Government — a suite of AI products now available to U.S. government customers through the General Services Administration schedule. This enables federal agencies to easily procure these AI solutions.

The launch follows backlash over Grok’s previous generation of antisemitic and offensive content, prompting xAI to release updated versions of Grok and its government services.

OpenAI was awarded a $200 million contract in 2024 for a year-long partnership to deploy AI systems for national security missions, including collaboration with defense startup Anduril.

Earlier this year, OpenAI launched “OpenAI for Government,” a platform designed for federal, state, and local government workers across the United States.

Author’s Opinion

The Pentagon’s expanding investment in AI highlights the technology’s critical role in future defense strategies. However, reliance on cutting-edge AI tools — especially those still prone to controversial behavior — underscores the need for robust oversight and ethical safeguards. Balancing rapid innovation with responsibility will be essential to ensure AI strengthens national security without unintended consequences.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Best Garage Door & Gate Repair Expands Services to Meet Growing Demand
Jul 16, 2025 Ethan Lin
OnlyPearl Announces High-End, Human-Centered Matchmaking Service Fostering Cross-Cultural Relationships Based on Shared Values
Jul 16, 2025 Ethan Lin
Meta CEO Zuckerberg Announces AI Data Supercluster to Launch in 2026
Jul 16, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801