Anthropic, Google, OpenAI, and xAI Receive Up to $200 Million from Defense Department for AI Projects

The U.S. Department of Defense announced on Monday contract awards of up to $200 million for artificial intelligence development projects involving Anthropic, Google, OpenAI, and Elon Musk’s xAI.

The DoD’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office stated these awards aim to accelerate the agency’s adoption of advanced AI capabilities to address critical national security challenges. The companies will develop AI agents to support several mission areas within the department.

Doug Matty, the DoD’s chief digital and AI officer, emphasized, “The adoption of AI is transforming the Department’s ability to support our warfighters and maintain strategic advantage over our adversaries.”

xAI Launches Grok for Government

Coinciding with the announcement, xAI introduced Grok for Government — a suite of AI products now available to U.S. government customers through the General Services Administration schedule. This enables federal agencies to easily procure these AI solutions.

The launch follows backlash over Grok’s previous generation of antisemitic and offensive content, prompting xAI to release updated versions of Grok and its government services.

OpenAI was awarded a $200 million contract in 2024 for a year-long partnership to deploy AI systems for national security missions, including collaboration with defense startup Anduril.

Earlier this year, OpenAI launched “OpenAI for Government,” a platform designed for federal, state, and local government workers across the United States.

Author’s Opinion The Pentagon’s expanding investment in AI highlights the technology’s critical role in future defense strategies. However, reliance on cutting-edge AI tools — especially those still prone to controversial behavior — underscores the need for robust oversight and ethical safeguards. Balancing rapid innovation with responsibility will be essential to ensure AI strengthens national security without unintended consequences.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

