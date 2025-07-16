DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

FBI Shuts Down Sites Distributing Pirated Nintendo and PlayStation Games

ByYasmeeta Oon

Jul 16, 2025

FBI Shuts Down Sites Distributing Pirated Nintendo and PlayStation Games

The FBI has taken down seven websites, including nsw2u.com and nswdl.com, known for distributing pirated video games, particularly Nintendo Switch titles.

On Thursday, the agency announced the seizure as users noticed the affected sites displaying the federal seizure banner. The FBI described these sites as “online criminal marketplaces” supplying unauthorized copies of popular video games.

Other seized domains include game-2u.com, bigngame.com, ps4pkg.com, ps4pkg.net, which offered pirated games for Nintendo, PC, and PS4 platforms. Additionally, mgnetu.com, a site used for sharing torrents of video game downloads, was also taken over.

Massive Scale of Piracy and Estimated Losses

According to the FBI, the sites hosted pirated versions of highly anticipated games for over four years, often available days or weeks before official release.

Between February 28 and May 28, 2025, approximately 3.2 million downloads were recorded from these sites, resulting in an estimated $170 million in losses.

While the FBI has not commented extensively on the operation, the seizure banner notes involvement by the Netherlands’ Fiscal Information and Investigation Service, indicating possible European ties of the site operators.

It remains unclear if Nintendo initiated the investigation. However, the company has a longstanding aggressive stance against piracy, including disabling Switch 2 consoles detected running unauthorized third-party software.

What The Author Thinks

While shutting down piracy sites protects developers and the industry from massive losses, authorities and companies must also consider consumer access and education. Strict enforcement without addressing affordability and availability risks alienating legitimate gamers and may not fully deter piracy. A balanced approach including legal, accessible alternatives will better support the gaming ecosystem.

Featured image credit: Jonathan via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

J&I Marks 25 Years Delivering Specialist Cleaning Solutions
Jul 16, 2025 Ethan Lin
Anthropic, Google, OpenAI, and xAI Receive Up to $200 Million from Defense Department for AI Projects
Jul 16, 2025 Hilary Ong
Best Garage Door & Gate Repair Expands Services to Meet Growing Demand
Jul 16, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801