Oldcastle APG Upgrades from MK Saw to Custom iQ1550 with iQStop-Force Technology from iQ Power Tools

Jul 17, 2025

This delivery marks the debut of iQStop-Force, iQ’s patent-pending blade safety system—a powerful and reusable innovation capable of stopping a 50-pound blade spinning at 4,500 RPM in under one second.

“When Oldcastle APG came to us looking for a replacement that exceeded modern safety standards, we knew it was the perfect opportunity to introduce the iQStop-Force,” said Carlos Robledo, Head of Product Development at iQ Power Tools. “This is more than an upgrade—it’s a new benchmark for jobsite safety.”

The iQStop-Force was developed by iQ Power Tools engineer Tobias Munguia, who led the innovation from concept to execution. This proprietary technology combines high-speed sensing with mechanical braking power to instantly stop the blade in the event of a hazard—offering a leap forward in operator protection on industrial jobsites.

Custom iQ1550 Features Include:

• iQStop-Force Technology – Patent-pending blade arrest system engineered for emergency stops

• No-Touch Blade Guard – Eliminates direct operator contact with the blade

• Overhand Push Handles – Designed for improved ergonomics and control

• Fast Build & Delivery – Customized, built, and delivered on a tight timeline

Oldcastle APG, a national leader in building materials, required more than a simple saw replacement—they needed a next-generation solution designed for high-demand use and safety compliance. iQ Power Tools delivered.

This milestone underscores iQ’s ability to develop customized tool solutions for enterprise clients—where performance, safety, and innovation converge.

iQ Power Tools has been at the forefront of construction tool innovation for over 20 years, designing and manufacturing professional-grade power tools with integrated dust collection and dry-cutting technology. Founded by contractors for contractors, iQ is driven by a mission to improve safety, eliminate silica dust, and raise the standard for jobsite performance worldwide.

About iQ Power Tools

iQ Power Tools is a pioneering manufacturer of dry-cutting power tools and dust-control systems for the construction and masonry industries. With a mission to protect the health and safety of workers, iQ designs high-performance tools that eliminate the need for water and minimize airborne dust.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

