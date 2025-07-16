Red Takes the Lead at 2025 Epworth Race Day Hermes Kelly Diamond Watch Raffle

With sweeping views over Flemington Racecourse, a sea of red gowns, designer hats, and heartfelt generosity took centre stage at the 2025 Epworth Race Day, held in the prestigious Skyline Room at Flemington Races. This year’s event wasn’t just a celebration of racing season glamour — it was a powerful fundraiser that generated critical support for Epworth Hospital’s acquisition of endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) technology, used to detect and treat life-threatening pancreatic and gastrointestinal cancers.

The event’s theme, “A Touch of Red,” inspired a visual spectacle of elegant fashion and fierce generosity. Ladies in crimson and couture headpieces mingled with philanthropists, healthcare leaders, and special guests in a room alive with purpose.

At exactly 4 pm, the energy soared with a surprise Broadway-style performance by Mike Snell Entertainment, led by former Aladdin Disney star Mike Snell. Guests were up on their chairs, singing and dancing in a theatrical moment no one saw coming. A big brass band playing to disco — a charity Race Day first. Mike’s Entertainment production company, known for elevating Crown Casino galas, Birdcage events, and Sydney’s most dazzling balls, brought their signature glamour and showmanship to Epworth in unforgettable fashion.

The fundraising momentum was driven by both silent and live auctions — led by crowd-favourite Nicholas Brooks of Marshall White — as well as a high-stakes raffle featuring a Hermès diamond Kelly watch, a Valentino handbag, and a diamond tennis bracelet. The prize draw was joyfully announced by Kris Greenwood and Elias Stamas of GJK Facility Services.

A key highlight was the presence of Associate Professor Andrew Metz, Director of the Jreissati Pancreatic Centre at Epworth and Director of Endoscopy at The Royal Melbourne Hospital. He also practices privately at Epworth Richmond, where he leads a multidisciplinary gastrointestinal clinic.

Professor Metz is a Cambridge-trained gastroenterologist and interventional endoscopist. He completed his gastroenterology training at the University of Melbourne and Royal Melbourne Hospital, followed by a therapeutic endoscopy fellowship in Sydney focusing on endoscopic ultrasound and mucosal resection. Prior to his current role, he served as Head of Endoscopy at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

He is internationally recognised for his expertise in pancreatic disease, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatology, and is a chief investigator on clinical trials involving novel screening tools and endoscopic treatments. His research interests encompass the genetics of bowel and pancreatic disease, early detection techniques, and innovative endoscopic therapies.

At the event, he spoke passionately about the transformative role of endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) — a minimally invasive imaging tool that allows earlier cancer detection, reduces the need for surgery, and shortens recovery time. His leadership continues to influence advanced cancer care pathways across Australia.

The event was proudly sponsored by George Stamas AM, Founder and Executive Chair of GJK Facility Services and Vice Chair of the Epworth Medical Foundation, and Jaqui Maree Stamas, a respected philanthropist and community leader. Together, they have championed major philanthropic efforts — from hospital innovation and women’s housing to employment pathways for those in need. Jaqui’s unwavering compassion and advocacy for vulnerable Australians gave this event a powerful sense of purpose.

This unforgettable day of red, rhythm, and real impact was brought to life by the tireless efforts of the Epworth Medical Foundation and the dedicated team at Epworth Hospital — proving once again that when community, creativity, and compassion come together, extraordinary things happen.

Media Contact

Media @ GJK

GJK Facility Services

Email: info@gjkfacilityservices.com.au

Website: GJK Facility Services