No Gimmicks, No Fillers: 21-Year-Old Founder Mickey Koedding Introduces Fortitude Supps to Revolutionize the Supplement Industry

Fortitude Supps Launches as the Supplement Industry’s New Standard for Transparency and Quality

In a world where the supplement industry is often plagued by exaggerated marketing claims and subpar products, 21-year-old entrepreneur Mickey Koedding is setting a new standard with the launch of his company, Fortitude Supps. Established with the core values of transparency, discipline, and quality, Fortitude Supps offers a no-compromise approach to supplements that put the customer’s health and trust above all else.

After witnessing firsthand the overwhelming presence of misleading labels and underwhelming formulations in the supplement space, Koedding set out to create a brand that truly reflects his values and resonates with today’s more discerning consumers. “At Fortitude Supps, our mission is simple: to provide clean, all-natural supplements that actually work, with no fillers, no artificial additives, and no empty promises,” says Koedding, the company’s CEO and founder.

A 21-Year-Old’s Vision for Real Change in the Supplement Industry

Koedding’s journey began when he was just 21 years old and frustrated by the lack of honesty in the supplement market. With an extensive background in fitness and a passion for health, he recognized the need for a company that provided real solutions for people, not just marketing gimmicks. “I wanted to build a brand that I would want to trust — one where every product is made with integrity and delivers the results it promises,” Koedding reflects.

Fortitude Supps’ approach is rooted in transparency. The brand is committed to ensuring that what customers see on the label is exactly what is in the bottle, with no hidden fillers or additives. “We understand how much trust people place in their supplements, and we take that responsibility seriously. That’s why we pride ourselves on being fully transparent, so our customers know exactly what they’re putting into their bodies,” Koedding adds.

Fortitude Supps Takes a Stand Against the Industry’s Common Practices

The supplement industry is notorious for its reliance on flashy packaging and exaggerated claims. Many products contain unnecessary fillers and low-quality ingredients designed to cut costs and maximize profit. Fortitude Supps, however, is built on a completely different foundation — one that is rooted in the pursuit of quality and results, not shortcuts.

Each product in the Fortitude Supps line is carefully formulated with all-natural ingredients that are tested and selected to ensure they meet the highest standards. There are no gimmicks or buzzwords; the company’s transparency policy ensures that every ingredient in each supplement is clearly labeled and accurately described. The brand’s focus is on delivering results that align with the expectations of a growing base of educated and health-conscious consumers who are tired of empty promises and ineffective products.

A Brand Fueled by Discipline and Resilience

At Fortitude Supps, the commitment to quality extends beyond the products themselves. Koedding has worked tirelessly to create a company culture that mirrors the values promoted by the brand. “Fortitude isn’t just the name of our company, it’s a mindset,” he says. “It’s about having the discipline to show up every day and put in the work, both physically and mentally.”

“We are here to build something real, something that lasts. Our customers know that when they purchase from us, they’re getting a product that’s been made with real care, from real people who believe in what they’re doing,” Koedding adds.

Fortitude Supps’ Commitment to Mental and Physical Resilience

The products offered by Fortitude Supps are more than just supplements — they are tools for those who want to push their mental and physical limits. Koedding’s vision for the brand is to inspire resilience, self-discipline, and a commitment to personal growth. “We want to show people what’s possible when they take ownership of their health and their mindset. That’s what Fortitude Supps is all about — building inner strength and fostering long-term success,” he says.

With each product developed and every customer interaction, Fortitude Supps aims to nurture a community that values consistency and perseverance. Koedding’s dedication to these principles has been a driving force in the brand’s development, and it shows in the feedback from its growing customer base.

The Path Forward: Building Trust and Earning Results

Fortitude Supps is not just a company; it’s a movement. With a steadfast commitment to earning the trust of its customers, Fortitude Supps plans to continue growing by staying true to its core values and focusing on long-term results. The brand’s focus remains on transparency and quality, without ever compromising on the integrity of its products.

“As the supplement industry continues to evolve, Fortitude Supps will remain focused on providing our customers with products they can rely on,” says Koedding. “We’re not in the business of quick fixes. We’re in the business of earning results — one formula at a time.”

About Fortitude Supps

Fortitude Supps was founded by Mickey Koedding in response to the growing frustration with misleading marketing and subpar products in the supplement industry. At just 21 years old, Koedding set out to create a brand based on transparency, discipline, and all-natural products. Every product offered by Fortitude Supps is designed to deliver measurable results with no fillers, no artificial additives, and no gimmicks. Fortitude Supps aims to provide clean supplements that support individuals’ mental and physical resilience, helping them reach their full potential.

Media Contact:

Mickey Koedding, CEO

Email: support@fortitudesupps.com

Website: https://www.fortitudesupps.com/

Instagram: fortitudesupps