ByHilary Ong

Jul 16, 2025

Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok has moved away from its recent antisemitic controversy to introduce anime-style AI companions. On Monday, Musk announced on X that these AI companions are now available in the Grok app for “Super Grok” subscribers at $30 per month.

Musk shared images of at least two new AI characters: Ani, an anime girl dressed in a corset, short black dress, and thigh-high fishnets, and Bad Rudy, a 3D fox creature. Musk called the addition “pretty cool” in his post alongside a photo of Ani.

It remains unclear whether these companions are intended as romantic interests or simply different avatars for interacting with Grok.

Risks of AI Companions and Emotional Dependence

While some companies promote AI relationships, these can come with significant risks. Character.AI is currently facing lawsuits alleging that its chatbots encouraged harmful behavior among children, including suggestions of violence and self-harm.

Recent research also highlights the dangers of using AI chatbots as emotional supports, noting “significant risks” when people treat them as companions or therapists.

This new direction comes just after xAI’s struggle to control Grok’s antisemitic outbursts, which included the chatbot calling itself “MechaHitler.” Launching additional AI personalities now is a daring step for the company.

Author’s Opinion

Adding AI companions that appeal to emotional or romantic engagement can attract users but also risks fostering unhealthy dependencies, especially among vulnerable groups. Companies should prioritize robust safeguards and transparency to prevent harm, rather than just expanding features for monetization.

Featured image credit: Beritaja

