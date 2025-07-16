DMR News

Trump Administration Plans $1 Billion Budget for ‘Offensive’ Hacking Operations

ByDayne Lee

Jul 16, 2025

The Trump administration, through the Department of Defense, has announced plans to spend $1 billion over four years on “offensive cyber operations.” This funding aims to enhance the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s cyber capabilities, focusing on the Asia-Pacific region, including China, a key geopolitical rival.

The legislation does not provide detailed information on what “offensive cyber operations” entail or which tools and software will be funded. The investment comes at a time when the U.S. has simultaneously reduced its cybersecurity defense budget by $1 billion.

Concerns Over Cybersecurity Cuts

Senator Ron Wyden, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, expressed serious concerns about cutting defensive cybersecurity funding, particularly pointing to past budget cuts to agencies like CISA. While some funding and staffing have been partially restored after a court ruling, Wyden warns that the U.S. remains vulnerable. He cautioned that expanding offensive cyber programs could provoke retaliation affecting not only federal agencies but also hospitals, local governments, and private businesses.

Offensive cyber operations may involve targeted cyberattacks using zero-day exploits and spyware, alongside building the infrastructure necessary for such activities. Intelligence gathering, such as collecting internet traffic data, is also part of these efforts.

What The Author Thinks

Investing heavily in offensive cyber capabilities without ensuring strong defensive measures is a precarious approach. While offensive actions can provide strategic advantages, underfunded defenses leave critical infrastructure exposed to attacks. A balanced cyber strategy that equally prioritizes defense and offense is essential for national security and public safety.

Featured image credit: Trump White House Archived via Flickr

