Circle Network Announces RESPA-Compliant Platform to Reinvest Closing Revenue Into Agent Growth

Circle Network has officially launched its national real estate platform designed to reinvest closing revenue from participating vendors back into the businesses of real estate agents. Built with full compliance under the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA), the platform provides agents with access to marketing capital earned directly from their closed transactions without requiring contracts, lead purchases, or business model changes.

Founded by Andrew Heisley, an author and a mortgage veteran who has personally closed over 2,000 deals, Circle was created to address what he saw as a long-standing imbalance in real estate: agents doing the work, but rarely sharing in the broader financial value of the transaction.

Circle Points Transform Hidden Revenue Into Agent Marketing Capital

The foundation of Circle’s system is the Circle Points structure. Each time an agent closes a transaction with a vendor from the Circle Network, such as mortgage companies, title agencies, insurance providers, or inspectors, a portion of that vendor-side revenue is redirected as Circle Points. These points can be used for marketing, event sponsorships, video production, gifting, and other business-growth tools on behalf of the agent.

Importantly, agents never earn Circle Points from referrals. All transactions must close, involve one of multiple available vendors, and provide consumer choice at every step, ensuring full regulatory compliance.

“Circle is not a brokerage, team, or lead company,” said Andrew Heisley, Founder of Circle Network. “We don’t take splits. We don’t sell leads. And we never pay for referrals. Our model is about reinvestment, not referral.”

Technology Supports a Mission-Driven Business Model

Although Circle offers smart automation, concierge support, and user dashboards, the company’s core innovation is not just in technology but in its financial model. By capturing and redirecting downstream vendor revenue, the platform converts passive income into direct value for agents.

Agents enrolled in Circle maintain full control of their brand, clients, and workflow. There are no required systems, no lead funnels, and no exclusive commitments.

“This is about more than tech,” Heisley added. “We’re giving agents the structure and support to grow without compromising how they work or who they serve. Our vision is rooted in honoring the agent, not exploiting them.”

A Nationwide Vendor Network Fuels Expansion

Since its early pilot phase, Circle has onboarded thousands of agents and partnered with a growing list of mortgage lenders, title agencies, and home service vendors. This national network is key to the company’s expansion strategy as it scales across multiple states.

The platform operates transparently, allowing agents to track Circle Points and corresponding reinvestments in real time. Each participating vendor joins voluntarily and engages in a co-marketing model that replaces traditional advertising costs with agent-support reinvestment.

“We are actively expanding,” said Heisley. “Circle is launching in new states and partnering with vendors who want to grow alongside agents legally, ethically, and sustainably.”

Circle Builds Movement to Restore Equity in Real Estate

More than a tool or platform, Circle describes itself as a mission-led movement designed to restore fairness and financial equity in real estate. For too long, agents have driven transactions while being excluded from the profits created downstream. Circle aims to correct that imbalance without introducing risk or complexity.

“Agents are the reason deals happen, but they’ve never had access to the full value they help create,” Heisley said. “Circle makes that possible safely, transparently, and without taking anything away from the agent.”

Circle Network: Best RESPA-Compliant Real Estate Support Platform in the U.S. of 2025

In a real estate world where agents are often the last to benefit from the revenue they generate, Circle Network is stepping in to rewrite the rules. Recognized as the Best RESPA-Compliant Real Estate Support Platform in the U.S. of 2025 , Circle Network is revolutionizing the way real estate professionals can scale their businesses without sacrificing control, profits, or legal compliance.

The Vision Behind Circle Network

Founded by mortgage industry veteran Andrew Heisley, Circle Network was built to solve a critical issue within the real estate industry — agents, despite being the backbone of every transaction, rarely see any of the revenue generated by vendors like mortgage companies, title agencies, insurance providers, and inspectors. Circle flips that script by capturing a portion of this hidden revenue and reinvesting it directly back into agents’ businesses, all while maintaining strict RESPA compliance.

For agents, this means they can grow their businesses without relying on purchased leads, high-commission splits, or overwhelming burnout. Instead, they can focus on what they do best — selling properties — while Circle handles the rest. Through Circle Points™, agents earn valuable marketing funds from every closed transaction, allowing them to scale their businesses sustainably.

The Circle Difference: A Unique, RESPA-Compliant Model

What sets Circle Network apart from other platforms is its ability to empower agents through a fully RESPA-compliant structure. The Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act (RESPA) ensures transparency and fairness in real estate transactions, and Circle Network has built its platform to adhere to these important regulations while maximizing growth opportunities for agents.

Circle does not require agents to pay for leads, enter contracts, or give up a portion of their hard-earned commission. Instead, the company reinvests revenue from vendors involved in the real estate transaction back into agents’ marketing efforts, allowing them to grow without the typical strings attached. With full visibility into their funds, agents can track their Circle Points™ and use them for marketing campaigns, events, business tools, and more — all in a legally sound and transparent environment.

Supporting Growth Without Strings

With a growing national network of thousands of agents, lenders, and vendors, Circle Network has proven that agents can scale their businesses using the closings they’re already doing — without paying for leads or joining high-split teams.

“There’s no need to rely on expensive leads, share your income, or burn out chasing after sales,” says Andrew Heisley, Founder & CEO of Circle. “We’ve built a platform where agents can grow organically, using the revenue already being generated in a compliant, ethical, and sustainable way.”

Circle is more than just a platform — it’s a movement to restore trust in an industry where agents have long been overlooked and underpaid.

About Circle Network

Circle Network is a national real estate platform that reinvests downstream transaction revenue into the businesses of the agents who drive those deals. Founded by Andrew Heisley, Circle operates in full compliance with RESPA, ensuring agents never receive compensation for referrals. Instead, agents earn Circle Points through closed transactions with participating vendors and can redeem those points for marketing, events, gifting, and more. With no contracts, splits, or lead purchases, Circle helps agents grow while keeping full control of their brand and clients.

Media Contact

Name: Andrew P. Heisley

Title: Founder and Author

Email: andrew@circlenetwork.io

Website

Contact Page

LinkedIn