The 5280 Mermaid Named Best All-Natural Beverage Infusion Kit Brand in Colorado for 2025

A Triumph Born of Challenge

The 5280 Mermaid, LLC, recently awarded the title of Best All-Natural Beverage Infusion Kits in Colorado of 2025 by Best of Best Review, is a Colorado brand rooted in resilience, community support, and a creative approach to sustainable beverage craftsmanship.

Founded by Sarah Clarke Kleinhans, The 5280 Mermaid was born from a period of intense hardship, when Sarah’s son Addison was diagnosed with leukemia at just five years old. The emotional and logistical demands of caregiving reshaped Sarah’s path, leading her away from a successful career as a professional model and TV commercial actress and toward something new—a culinary venture inspired by the love she poured into her homemade creations.

What started as a personal outlet during dark times evolved into a mission-driven enterprise focused on all-natural products. Today, The 5280 Mermaid offers a growing product line, with a flagship collection of beverage infusion kits handcrafted from dehydrated fruits and herbs. Their approach is as purposeful as it is unique, and their recent award affirms the brand’s place as a standout in Colorado’s artisan beverage sector.

An Award-Winning Approach to Natural Beverages

In July 2025, Best of Best Review officially recognized The 5280 Mermaid as the Best All-Natural Beverage Infusion Kits in Colorado. This award reflects the brand’s consistent delivery of high-quality, eco-conscious infusion kits that cater to both cocktail and mocktail enthusiasts.

Unlike many competitors that rely on heavy glass jars, The 5280 Mermaid infusions are packaged in lightweight, TSA-friendly cloth pouches. The design is intentionally practical and sustainable—offering customers a biodegradable and strain-free alternative.

The infusions are versatile, designed to blend with liquor, tea, coconut water, or lemonade, allowing for either hot-brew or cold-steep methods. The dehydrated ingredients include “misfit” fruits—produce with cosmetic imperfections that would otherwise be discarded. This eco-conscious method not only reduces waste but also enhances the flavor and nutritional profile by preserving entire fruits, including peels and cores.

A Family-Driven Enterprise with a Heart

The 5280 Mermaid is more than a business—it is a reflection of one family’s determination to turn tragedy into purposeful work. Sarah’s children, Madelene and Addison, play active roles in the company. Addison, who launched his own line of dip seasoning mixes at the age of 10, is now studying Business Management with an emphasis on International Business. Madelene, a recent college graduate, is a vital part of the wholesale and retail operations, helping to manage logistics for over 120 in-person shows annually.

Each product sold supports the family’s broader mission: to give back to others going through cancer treatment. At the heart of their outreach is a grocery support program for local families dealing with cancer, inspired by the assistance Sarah received during her own journey. This initiative, along with regular acts of kindness at live events, forms the foundation of The 5280 Mermaid’s community engagement.

Retail Expansion Anchored in Personal Connections

From its grassroots beginnings trading homemade jam and sauce with neighbors, The 5280 Mermaid has grown into a recognized brand carried in 14 retail stores across Colorado. The family continues to participate in over 100 shows each year—not just as vendors, but as advocates, listeners, and community builders.

These events are opportunities to reconnect with returning customers and meet new ones. They are also spaces where those affected by cancer can share their stories and find comfort in community. This human-centric approach has helped transform the brand into a trusted name for both product quality and compassionate outreach.

Sustainability as a Standard, Not a Slogan

The company’s success is rooted in its values. Sustainability is a key tenet of The 5280 Mermaid’s operations. Using misfit fruit reduces food waste while the cloth pouches cut down on packaging waste. The result is a system that benefits the environment and allows customers to purchase more affordably and conveniently.

By processing their products in a commissary kitchen and maintaining small-batch quality control, the team ensures each infusion is consistent, flavorful, and safe. These efforts align with a growing consumer preference for products that are both effective and ethically produced.

Crafting Joy Through Multiple Product Lines

While the beverage infusion kits are the company’s flagship offering, the product portfolio also includes hand-poured soy candles—intentionally humorous and offbeat—no-MSG soup kits, dip mixes, and Colorado-themed gift boxes. Each product is handmade, blending artisan care with playful creativity.

This diversification not only serves to broaden market appeal, but it also creates new opportunities for gift-giving and product bundling, especially during holidays and seasonal events. Despite its rapid growth, the company has stayed true to its handcrafted roots.

A Name Anchored in Geography and Memory

The name “The 5280 Mermaid” carries layered meaning. “5280” refers to the number of feet in a mile—an ode to Denver’s Mile High identity. “Mermaid” speaks to Sarah’s childhood spent near the ocean in Rye, New Hampshire, and her family’s special memories on Cape Cod. The aquatic branding also honors Addison’s Make-A-Wish trip to Hawaii—one of the family’s most cherished moments during his treatment.

These personal stories are woven into the company’s visual and emotional identity, from ocean-inspired colors to narratives shared at vendor booths. They help customers connect not just with the products, but with the people behind them.

From Recognition to Responsibility

Receiving the 2025 Best All-Natural Beverage Infusion Kit award is more than a milestone—it is a responsibility. As the company grows, so too does its impact. The award reflects The 5280 Mermaid’s commitment to sustainable practices, creative problem-solving, and most importantly, human compassion.

Best of Best Review praised the company’s role in redefining beverage infusion experiences, highlighting its innovation in packaging, ingredient sourcing, and brand storytelling. The honor affirms The 5280 Mermaid’s role as a market leader and changemaker within Colorado’s growing food and beverage landscape.

Sarah Clarke Kleinhans and her children continue to lead by example, proving that meaningful entrepreneurship can emerge from personal adversity. The 5280 Mermaid’s combination of practical product design, environmental stewardship, and community service makes it a compelling model for small businesses nationwide.

About The 5280 Mermaid, LLC

The 5280 Mermaid, LLC is a Colorado-based business founded by Sarah Clarke Kleinhans, along with her children, Madelene and Addison. The company specializes in artisanal all-natural Beverage Infusion Kits for mocktails and cocktails. They also carry no-MSG soup kits, humorous hand-poured soy candles, dip mixes, and Made-in-Colorado gift boxes. The company is committed to supporting cancer families by giving back through grocery assistance, free gifts at events, and creating a community-focused environment. With a focus on sustainability and locally sourced ingredients, The 5280 Mermaid combines a passion for food with a mission to help others.

