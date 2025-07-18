Flowershort Launches AI Short-Drama Co-Creation Platform for Content Creators

Vietnamese media-tech innovator Flowershort today officially launched an AI-powered short-drama platform that enables collaborative content creation and adaptation, featuring advanced animation-to-drama tools designed to streamline the creative process.

At the core of Flowershort is a three-pillar innovation framework:

Co-Creation Ecosystem : Users can submit scripts, transform educational lessons into engaging dramas, adapt animations into episodes in under 72 hours, and participate in content direction through voting.

: Users can submit scripts, transform educational lessons into engaging dramas, adapt animations into episodes in under 72 hours, and participate in content direction through voting. Creator Engagement : The platform recognizes user contributions and supports a participatory environment for both viewers and creators.

: The platform recognizes user contributions and supports a participatory environment for both viewers and creators. Revenue Sharing Model: Flowershort offers a transparent system for distributing royalties to creators, aiming to provide a higher share of revenue compared to industry norms.

User Opportunities:

Viewers and creators can participate in the platform’s ecosystem by engaging with content and contributing creative works.

Animation creators and scriptwriters have the opportunity to reach new audiences and benefit from their creative output.

Community members can invite others to join and collaborate on projects.

Technology Highlights:

AI-powered studio for automatic animation-to-drama conversion and lesson dramatization.

conversion and lesson dramatization. Secure payment processing and compliance with ASEAN content regulations.

Market Momentum:

427,000+ creators registered

38,000+ AI-assisted short dramas created

Available at https://flowershort.com (Excluding U.S./Canada pending regulatory clearance)

“Flowershort turns passive viewing into ownership,” said CEO Ronen. “It’s not just entertainment — it’s a circular content economy where educators, artists, and viewers all contribute real value.”

Content Director Sam added, “With automated animation-to-drama conversion and education dramatization tools, we’re redefining what user-generated content can be.”

Supporting Materials:

Platform demo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=91OZYlFtuFc

Case study: From animation clip to viral drama in 48 hours

Media contact: partners@flowershort.com

Media Contact:

Script Submission: support@flowershort.com

Affiliate Program: join@flowershort.com

Website: https://flowershort.com