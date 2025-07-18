Flowershort Launches AI Short-Drama Co-Creation Platform for Content Creators

Vietnamese media-tech innovator Flowershort today officially launched an AI-powered short-drama platform that enables collaborative content creation and adaptation, featuring advanced animation-to-drama tools designed to streamline the creative process.
At the core of Flowershort is a three-pillar innovation framework:
- Co-Creation Ecosystem: Users can submit scripts, transform educational lessons into engaging dramas, adapt animations into episodes in under 72 hours, and participate in content direction through voting.
- Creator Engagement: The platform recognizes user contributions and supports a participatory environment for both viewers and creators.
- Revenue Sharing Model: Flowershort offers a transparent system for distributing royalties to creators, aiming to provide a higher share of revenue compared to industry norms.
User Opportunities:
- Viewers and creators can participate in the platform’s ecosystem by engaging with content and contributing creative works.
- Animation creators and scriptwriters have the opportunity to reach new audiences and benefit from their creative output.
- Community members can invite others to join and collaborate on projects.
Technology Highlights:
- AI-powered studio for automatic animation-to-drama conversion and lesson dramatization.
- Secure payment processing and compliance with ASEAN content regulations.
Market Momentum:
- 427,000+ creators registered
- 38,000+ AI-assisted short dramas created
- Available at https://flowershort.com (Excluding U.S./Canada pending regulatory clearance)
“Flowershort turns passive viewing into ownership,” said CEO Ronen. “It’s not just entertainment — it’s a circular content economy where educators, artists, and viewers all contribute real value.”
Content Director Sam added, “With automated animation-to-drama conversion and education dramatization tools, we’re redefining what user-generated content can be.”
