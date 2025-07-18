DMR News

Flowershort Launches AI Short-Drama Co-Creation Platform for Content Creators

Jul 18, 2025

Vietnamese media-tech innovator Flowershort today officially launched an AI-powered short-drama platform that enables collaborative content creation and adaptation, featuring advanced animation-to-drama tools designed to streamline the creative process.

At the core of Flowershort is a three-pillar innovation framework:

  • Co-Creation Ecosystem: Users can submit scripts, transform educational lessons into engaging dramas, adapt animations into episodes in under 72 hours, and participate in content direction through voting.
  • Creator Engagement: The platform recognizes user contributions and supports a participatory environment for both viewers and creators.
  • Revenue Sharing Model: Flowershort offers a transparent system for distributing royalties to creators, aiming to provide a higher share of revenue compared to industry norms.

User Opportunities:

  • Viewers and creators can participate in the platform’s ecosystem by engaging with content and contributing creative works.
  • Animation creators and scriptwriters have the opportunity to reach new audiences and benefit from their creative output.
  • Community members can invite others to join and collaborate on projects.

Technology Highlights:

  • AI-powered studio for automatic animation-to-drama conversion and lesson dramatization.
  • Secure payment processing and compliance with ASEAN content regulations.

Market Momentum:

  • 427,000+ creators registered
  • 38,000+ AI-assisted short dramas created
  • Available at https://flowershort.com (Excluding U.S./Canada pending regulatory clearance)

“Flowershort turns passive viewing into ownership,” said CEO Ronen. “It’s not just entertainment — it’s a circular content economy where educators, artists, and viewers all contribute real value.”

Content Director Sam added, “With automated animation-to-drama conversion and education dramatization tools, we’re redefining what user-generated content can be.”

Supporting Materials:

  • Platform demo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=91OZYlFtuFc
  • Case study: From animation clip to viral drama in 48 hours
  • Media contact: partners@flowershort.com

Media Contact:

Business Inquiries: partners@flowershort.com

Script Submission: support@flowershort.com

Affiliate Program: join@flowershort.com

Website: https://flowershort.com

