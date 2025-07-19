The Secret Spa ATL Announces Expansion of Exclusive Wellness Services to Meet Rising Demand

The Secret Spa – ATL Expands Services in Response to Growing Clientele

In a move to meet the increasing demand for personalized wellness treatments, The Secret Spa – ATL has announced the expansion of its luxury services. This expansion follows the spa’s continued success in attracting a diverse range of clients, including celebrities, professional athletes, and high-profile executives, all of whom seek exclusive and discreet self-care experiences.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Nadine Marie Cousins, Spc., The Secret Spa – ATL has become a trusted destination for those in search of top-tier self-care at an accessible price point. The expansion reflects the spa’s commitment to providing clients with a tailored experience that prioritizes both their wellness and convenience.

“We are excited to expand our offerings to provide even more tailored services for our growing clientele,” said Nadine Marie Cousins, Spc., Partner at The Secret Spa – ATL. “Our focus has always been on delivering high-quality treatments in a personalized and private setting. This expansion will allow us to continue meeting the needs of our clients while maintaining the high standards they’ve come to expect.”

Exclusive Services with a Personalized Touch

The Secret Spa – ATL is renowned for offering a range of luxurious services that cater to the individual needs of each client. From targeted massages and advanced skincare treatments to non-invasive laser lipo and organic teeth whitening, the spa specializes in treatments that enhance both beauty and wellness.

In addition to skincare, the spa offers medical-grade manicures and pedicures, lash extensions, waxing services, and hair services — all designed with precision and care. Operating on an appointment-only basis, The Secret Spa – ATL provides exclusive one-on-one services that ensure privacy and a tailored experience, something many spas cannot match.

A Celebrity and Executive Favorite

The spa has developed a reputation as one of Atlanta’s best-kept secrets, attracting an elite clientele of professionals and celebrities. Among its clients are athletes from the Atlanta Braves, Hawks, United, and Falcons, as well as figures such as Steve Harvey, Post Malone, T.I., Ludacris, and the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, to name a few.

Despite the high-profile clientele, The Secret Spa – ATL operates on a philosophy of “Luxury Spa On A Budget,” ensuring its high-end services are accessible to all income levels. This commitment to affordability, even amidst the rising costs of luxury services, makes the spa stand out in the competitive wellness market.

“Making luxury accessible is part of our core mission,” said Cousins. “We want every client to feel valued and treated like royalty, no matter their budget. By offering exceptional services at affordable prices, we’re able to make luxury wellness accessible to all.”

Awarded “Best Luxury Spa Experience in Atlanta” of 2025

The Secret Spa – ATL’s commitment to offering an unparalleled luxury wellness experience has been officially recognized with the prestigious Best Luxury Spa Experience in Atlanta of 2025 award. The award highlights the spa’s outstanding dedication to providing world-class services tailored to meet the needs of its clients.

The recognition comes in a year that has seen the spa expand its services even further, cementing its reputation as one of the city’s top wellness destinations. This accolade is a testament to the hard work and exceptional service provided by the spa, along with the dedication of Nadine Marie Cousins, Spc. and her team.

Ongoing Commitment to Accessible Luxury Wellness

With a growing demand for high-quality self-care, The Secret Spa – ATL remains dedicated to providing accessible luxury wellness. The spa’s expanded services are designed to cater to a diverse clientele, offering treatments that promote relaxation, rejuvenation, and overall well-being in an intimate setting.

“We believe that wellness should be an attainable luxury, which is why we are committed to keeping our prices competitive while never compromising on quality,” said Cousins.

As the spa continues to grow, it remains at the forefront of a wellness revolution that emphasizes personalized, high-quality care at an accessible price point. The expansion of services ensures that The Secret Spa – ATL can continue to offer the ultimate luxury wellness experience to both new and returning clients.

Community Commitment and Volunteer Work

In addition to providing luxurious wellness experiences, The Secret Spa – ATL is deeply committed to giving back to the local community. Nadine Marie Cousins, Spc., has been an active volunteer, particularly through her regular visits to local nursing homes, where she offers free medical manicures and pedicures to elderly residents. These services are especially important for those who are unable to care for themselves due to mobility challenges or severe conditions like Parkinson’s disease.

Furthermore, the spa also donates lunch once a month to the police and fire departments in Alpharetta, Roswell, and Atlanta, showing ongoing support and appreciation for these essential workers who serve the community.

About The Secret Spa – ATL

The Secret Spa – ATL is a premier wellness center located in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded by Nadine Marie Cousins, Spc., the spa offers a curated range of luxury services, including massage therapy, skincare, non-invasive treatments, medical-grade manicures and pedicures, and more. Operating exclusively by appointment, The Secret Spa – ATL is known for its private, personalized approach to wellness. The spa’s commitment to affordability, combined with its dedication to offering a luxury experience, has garnered a loyal and diverse clientele.

