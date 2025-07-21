Nicholas Burns Announces Permanent Residency in Singapore and Embraces His New Life as an Expatriate

A New Chapter in Singapore: From Expatriate to Permanent Resident

Nicholas Burns’ journey as an expatriate in Singapore began in January 2020 when he moved to the city-state for work. Originally from the United States, Nicholas’ career as a nuclear electronics technician in the U.S. Navy, followed by his transition to the semiconductor industry with KLA Corporation, took him across the globe. Having worked in places like South Korea, Japan, Germany, and Israel, Nicholas was no stranger to working abroad. However, it was in Singapore where he found his true home.

Over the years, he fell in love with Singapore’s vibrant culture, excellent work-life balance, and forward-thinking community. After several years of building his life in Singapore, he recently achieved a significant milestone: his Permanent Residency (PR) status was approved. This achievement marked a pivotal moment in his life, as he now considers Singapore his forever home.

Settling Down: New Home in Singapore

Following the approval of his Permanent Residency, Nicholas and his wife took the next important step in their journey by purchasing a HDB flat in Singapore. The move to homeownership is a big one for any expatriate, but for Nicholas and his wife, it was a tangible symbol of their commitment to their new life in Singapore. It’s a decision that further cements their intention to put down roots in a place they’ve grown to love and call home.

Purchasing an HDB flat is no small feat, especially for foreign nationals, and for Nicholas, it serves as a reflection of the opportunities that Singapore offers its residents. The couple’s decision to invest in property is part of their broader vision for their life in Singapore, which blends professional ambition with personal fulfillment.

Embracing Life as an Expatriate in Singapore

Nicholas’ experience living abroad has been one of continuous growth, both professionally and personally. At KLA Corporation, he manages a team of engineers in the semiconductor industry, a role that requires extensive travel and collaboration with colleagues from diverse backgrounds.His career brought him to Singapore, but it was the city’s welcoming atmosphere, modern infrastructure, and high quality of life that truly captured his heart.

Beyond his work, Nicholas and his wife have embraced Singapore’s lifestyle, immersing themselves in the local culture. From enjoying Singapore’s famous food scene to taking part in the city’s outdoor activities, Nicholas and his family have found comfort in the balance the country offers between fast-paced work environments and leisure opportunities.

The Significance of Permanent Residency

For many expatriates, becoming a Permanent Resident in a foreign country represents more than just a legal status, it signifies a deeper connection to the place they’ve chosen to live. For Nicholas, receiving his PR in Singapore was a long-awaited achievement that has opened new doors for his family. Permanent Residency offers many benefits, including greater stability and opportunities for long-term planning, and Nicholas views it as a natural progression of his journey in Singapore.

“This is the place where I want to build my future, and receiving Permanent Residency just makes that commitment even stronger,” said Nicholas. “Singapore has given me a sense of belonging, and I’m proud to call this my forever home.”

A Life Well Lived: Reflections on Personal and Professional Growth

Nicholas’ journey has not only been shaped by his professional career but also by his experiences in different countries and cultures. His move to Singapore marked the beginning of a new chapter, one that blends his American roots with a growing attachment to his adopted home. Singapore’s dynamic economy and cosmopolitan atmosphere provided the perfect environment for Nicholas to thrive.

Throughout his journey, Nicholas has learned to appreciate the balance that Singapore fosters between career success and personal well-being. The work culture, with its emphasis on work-life balance, allows expatriates like him to enjoy a fulfilling career while also making time for family and personal growth. His story is a testament to how expatriates can find success, not just in their careers, but in their everyday lives when they embrace new opportunities and experiences.

About Nicholas Burns

Nicholas Burns is an American expatriate who moved to Singapore in 2020 for work. A former nuclear electronics technician in the U.S. Navy, he now works in the semiconductor industry with KLA Corporation, where he manages a team of engineers. Nicholas has lived in several countries throughout his career, including South Korea, Japan, Germany, and Israel, but Singapore has become his true home. Recently, he and his wife were granted Permanent Residency in Singapore and purchased an HDB flat, marking a new chapter in their life abroad. Nicholas is passionate about embracing new cultures, maintaining work-life balance, and finding ways to make a positive impact in his community.

Media Contact:

Nicholas Burns

Email: nick.burns90@gmail.com

LinkedIn: Nicholas Burns LinkedIn