AgiBot Secures Strategic Investment from Charoen Pokphand Group Subsidiary, Accelerating Deployment in New Retail Scenarios

ByEthan Lin

Jul 21, 2025

AgiBot, a leading Chinese robotics company, has recently secured strategic investment from CP Robotics, a subsidiary of the Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group. As a renowned century-old multinational enterprise, CP Group has established a strong presence in over 100 countries and regions, with a diversified portfolio across multiple industries. Notably, CP Group was the first foreign-funded enterprise to enter mainland China following the country’s reform and opening-up.

This partnership not only provides fresh momentum for AgiBot’s business development, but also marks a new phase in its global expansion strategy. Backed by industry giants, AgiBot is now poised to further advance the internationalization of China’s homegrown robotics sector. CP Robotics will support AgiBot in developing and implementing comprehensive solutions across various verticals, including life sciences, new retail, consumer innovation, and elderly care services.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.

