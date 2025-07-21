Rathana Chea Champions Diverse Leadership in Climate Fight with Global Launch of The Multicultural Leadership Initiative

A Vision for a Just and Sustainable Future

In a bold and timely move, internationally respected climate and human rights leader Rathana Chea has announced the global launch of the Multicultural Leadership Initiative (MLI), a groundbreaking network designed to elevate people of colour into leadership roles in climate action. Drawing on decades of work across environmental sustainability, global advocacy, and movement-building, Chea is reimagining who leads the climate transition. At a time when the world faces cascading economic and ecological impacts as well as growing social inequality, MLI is working to ensure that climate solutions are not only effective but deeply equitable, inclusive, and culturally relevant.

More than a program, the Multicultural Leadership Initiative is a global platform for systemic change, connecting and empowering diverse leaders, communities, and organizations to co-create climate strategies grounded in lived experience. From policy influence to community-led innovation, MLI is placing cultural intelligence and frontline knowledge at the center of climate leadership. As Chea puts it, “We cannot solve the climate crisis with the same power structures that created it. It’s time for those most affected to lead the transformation. No one understands fire more than those who have already been burnt by it.” With MLI, a new generation of global climate leaders is stepping forward and reshaping the future we all share.

Founded in Australia and now active in Asia, Africa, and North America, the Multicultural Leadership Initiative is fostering collaboration among organizations, communities, and individuals across the globe, working together to accelerate the response to climate change. Rathana Chea envisions a movement where communities most affected by the worst of extreme weather and seasonal instability are not just participants but leaders in driving meaningful change. Through this initiative, Chea seeks to amplify the voices of marginalized groups, ensuring their perspectives are central in shaping a climate-safe and just future for all.

A Career Defined by Advocacy and Impact

With over 25 years of experience in environmental sustainability, human rights advocacy, and global leadership, Rathana Chea has built a reputation as a trusted force for impact across sectors and continents. His journey led to the founding of rathana.org , a social impact consultancy that works behind the scenes to support some of the world’s most respected and influential change-makers from UN agencies and civil society groups to intergovernmental corporations and socially conscious corporations.

From a solo act to now a team of 47 multidisciplinary experts spread across 15 countries, rathana.org is the quiet backbone behind some very impressive seismic global shifts, from tackling plastic pollution and advancing food rescue and security, to grassroots movement-building and international diplomacy. Rathana’s previous leadership roles at Greenpeace and Amnesty International laid the foundation for this work, equipping him with the strategic insight and frontline experience needed to drive meaningful change. His extensive work in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Australia-Pacific, and the Americas has uniquely positioned him to understand the global nature of the climate crisis and the importance of inclusive, community-driven solutions.

Commitment to Change and Innovation

In 2022, Rathana co-founded the Multicultural Leadership Initiative, a network of nonprofit organizations committed to advancing leadership from diverse communities in the fight against climate change. The initiative operates at the intersection of race, culture, and climate change, promoting inclusive leadership and empowering people of color to shape climate policies and directions.

“I co-founded the Multicultural Leadership Initiative to ensure that the voices of those most affected are not only heard but are leading the necessary transformation ahead of us. Having lived and worked across 6 continents, from the decimated rainforests of Southeast Asia to the aftermath of nuclear disaster in Japan, to the blistering heatwaves of Europe, one lesson is clear: the solutions to our climate crisis will not be found in the halls of power alone, but in the hearts and hands of everyday people who guide the arc of social, political and economic direction. This is why I co-founded the Multicultural Leadership Initiative to ensure that the voices of those most affected are not only heard but are leading the necessary transformation ahead of us,” said Rathana. “A climate-safe future must be built by all of us, for all of us.”

The Call for Collective Action

Rathana’s recent address to the Our Common Future Summit on the climate crisis highlighted the urgency of the situation and the need for collective action. Drawing on his experience living and working in communities across the globe, Rathana emphasized the disproportionate impact of climate change on vulnerable populations, particularly communities of color, Indigenous peoples, and low-income countries.

“Climate change is not just an environmental crisis; it is a deep injustice. And it is time for us to rewrite this story,” Rathana said. “We have the tools, the vision, and the collective strength to turn the tide. It is not solutions we lack; it is the social mandate to grow them. Together, we can build a climate-safe future that is fair for all.”

About Rathana Chea

Rathana Chea is an award-winning leader recognized for his significant contributions to environmental sustainability, climate solutions, and human rights. Named among the Most Impactful Asian-Australians in 2024, Rathana has held leadership roles at Greenpeace and Amnesty International, where he led global campaigns and strategic initiatives. As the founder of rathana.org and the Multicultural Leadership Initiative, he continues to advocate for a more inclusive approach to addressing climate change. Rathana has been recognized for his work in environmental sustainability, winning multiple accolades, including the Asia Pacific CEO of the Year Award in Environmental Sustainability and the Vice Chancellor’s Human Rights Award.

