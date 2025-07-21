Twitch Ventures into Vertical Video Streaming

Livestreaming giant Twitch, owned by Amazon, has started testing vertical video streams with a small group of creators, marking its first step into the vertical video space. This move was initially announced at TwitchCon earlier this year and aims to make the platform more competitive with TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts.

Early Alpha Tests and Features

Market intelligence provider AppSensa discovered references to these vertical video tests in a recent Twitch app build. The current rollout is limited, involving only “a few streamers,” though the exact users remain undisclosed. The app now supports a vertical theater mode with a dedicated user interface, allowing viewers to toggle between classic horizontal streams and the new vertical format.

First-time users encountering the feature will see educational prompts introducing vertical video and reminders that the feature is still in testing, with the option to switch back to the classic view at any time.

The implementation also includes permission handling for camera and microphone access, confirming that Twitch intends these vertical streams to be fully live and interactive.

Company Response and Future Plans

Twitch declined to provide further details beyond confirming during its TwitchCon Rotterdam keynote that the tests would start with a select few channels this summer and expand to more users later in the year. The company also announced plans for dual-format streaming and 2K resolution tests with some channels.

What The Author Thinks The addition of vertical video on Twitch signals a critical evolution as streaming platforms compete for viewer attention in the mobile-first era. While Twitch’s strength lies in long-form, horizontal streams, embracing vertical formats opens the door to engaging younger audiences who favor quick, on-the-go content. However, Twitch must balance innovation with its core community’s expectations to avoid alienating longtime users. Done right, this feature could broaden Twitch’s appeal without compromising its unique streaming culture.

Featured image credit: Marco Verch via CCNull

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.