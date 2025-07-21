DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Twitch Ventures into Vertical Video Streaming

ByHilary Ong

Jul 21, 2025

Twitch Ventures into Vertical Video Streaming

Livestreaming giant Twitch, owned by Amazon, has started testing vertical video streams with a small group of creators, marking its first step into the vertical video space. This move was initially announced at TwitchCon earlier this year and aims to make the platform more competitive with TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts.

Early Alpha Tests and Features

Market intelligence provider AppSensa discovered references to these vertical video tests in a recent Twitch app build. The current rollout is limited, involving only “a few streamers,” though the exact users remain undisclosed. The app now supports a vertical theater mode with a dedicated user interface, allowing viewers to toggle between classic horizontal streams and the new vertical format.

First-time users encountering the feature will see educational prompts introducing vertical video and reminders that the feature is still in testing, with the option to switch back to the classic view at any time.

The implementation also includes permission handling for camera and microphone access, confirming that Twitch intends these vertical streams to be fully live and interactive.

Company Response and Future Plans

Twitch declined to provide further details beyond confirming during its TwitchCon Rotterdam keynote that the tests would start with a select few channels this summer and expand to more users later in the year. The company also announced plans for dual-format streaming and 2K resolution tests with some channels.

What The Author Thinks

The addition of vertical video on Twitch signals a critical evolution as streaming platforms compete for viewer attention in the mobile-first era. While Twitch’s strength lies in long-form, horizontal streams, embracing vertical formats opens the door to engaging younger audiences who favor quick, on-the-go content. However, Twitch must balance innovation with its core community’s expectations to avoid alienating longtime users. Done right, this feature could broaden Twitch’s appeal without compromising its unique streaming culture.

Featured image credit: Marco Verch via CCNull

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Moon Magic Reveals the Ancient Secret Contained within Modern Jewelry: Bringing the Rare Phenomenon of Adularescence to Life
Jul 21, 2025 Ethan Lin
Hamilton Plumbing Pros Launches Expert Toilet Installation and Repair Services for Local Homeowners
Jul 21, 2025 Ethan Lin
House Passes Trump’s $9 Billion DOGE Cuts Package in Another Legislative Victory
Jul 21, 2025 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801