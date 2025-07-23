Dia Launches Skill Gallery; Perplexity Plans to Add Tasks to Comet

AI-powered browsers have yet to fully achieve the promise of handling complex, multistep tasks seamlessly. However, developers behind these browsers are focusing on incremental improvements, making it easier for users to repeat frequently performed actions through saved prompts and shortcuts.

The Browser Company’s Dia Introduces Skills Gallery

The Browser Company’s Dia browser already offers a “skills” feature, allowing users to ask the browser to carry out commands or generate code snippets based on natural language prompts. For example, a user might request the browser to find interesting local events happening in the next few days. Such prompts can be saved for repeated use and triggered quickly with shortcuts.

To further enhance accessibility, The Browser Company recently launched the official skills gallery (version 0.1). This gallery organizes a variety of skills by category, enabling users to browse and easily copy prompts to add to their personal skill libraries.

Perplexity’s upcoming browser, Comet, plans to introduce a similar feature to streamline common user tasks. CEO Aravind Srinivas revealed that Comet will offer ready-made shortcuts for repetitive activities like organizing browser tabs, prepping for meetings, and tracking trending social media topics.

Moreover, users will be empowered to create their own customized “Tampermonkey-like scripts” using simple natural language prompts, expanding the browser’s flexibility for personalized workflows.

What The Author Thinks While fully autonomous AI browsers remain a distant goal, the introduction of reusable skills and customizable shortcuts represents a practical step forward. Instead of waiting for AI to flawlessly manage complex tasks, users can already benefit from automating routine actions. These incremental improvements might well be the key to driving broader adoption and satisfaction with AI-powered browsers in the near term.

