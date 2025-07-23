Grok’s AI Companions Boosted Downloads, But Latest Model Is Driving Revenue

While Grok’s unfiltered, sometimes controversial AI companions have made waves, it’s the launch of Grok 4, xAI’s latest AI model, that has significantly driven the app’s recent surge in revenue.

Elon Musk’s xAI released Grok 4 on July 9, and by July 11, the Grok iOS app’s gross revenue soared by 325% to $419,000—up from $99,000 the day before, according to app intelligence firm Appfigures. This spike reflects strong user interest in the upgraded AI capabilities.

Continued Growth and New Subscription Plans

Grok maintained elevated revenue in the days following the launch, with gross income hovering around $367,000 before easing to $310,000 on July 14. Daily downloads mirrored this trend, rising 279% to 197,000 on July 11 from 52,000 before Grok 4 went live.

The addition of AI companions on July 14 also attracted attention but didn’t drive as dramatic an increase in downloads or revenue. Although curiosity about the new companions likely spurred installs, the feature—available only to “Super Grok” subscribers paying $30 monthly—is not yet a major revenue driver. Daily installs increased 40% to 171,000, while revenue rose just 9% to $337,000.

Grok’s recent launches were accompanied by premium subscription tiers. Besides Grok 4 and Grok 4 Heavy, xAI introduced “SuperGrok Heavy,” a $300-per-month plan offering early access to Grok 4 Heavy and exclusive features. This pricing exceeds comparable plans from competitors like OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic.

Market Impact and Ranking Fluctuations

The launch of Grok 4 also propelled the app’s standing in the U.S. App Store, rising to No. 3 overall and No. 2 in Productivity by July 12. Interest has since waned somewhat, with Grok now ranking 17th overall, though it remains a top Productivity app.

Appfigures based its analysis mainly on iOS data due to its greater completeness. Android data remains limited as processing is ongoing for Google Play statistics through mid-July.

What The Author Thinks The rapid rise in revenue and downloads following Grok 4’s launch shows clear demand for advanced, conversational AI. However, xAI’s steep subscription prices—especially the $300 tier—could alienate many potential users. While exclusivity and early access appeal to some, broader market growth may require more accessible pricing. The coming months will test whether xAI can sustain momentum beyond initial curiosity.

