Chrome for iOS Simplifies Switching Between Work and Personal Google Accounts

Google announced Monday a new feature that allows iOS users to easily switch between work and personal Google accounts within the Chrome browser. Previously, switching accounts on iOS required users to sign out completely and log in again with the alternate account—a process that had to be repeated every time.

“Many of us use our mobile devices for both work and personal tasks, often juggling multiple Google Accounts,” Google said in a blog post. “This can mean constantly signing in and out. Chrome is now offering support for managed account browsing that creates strict data separation from other browsing and seamless switching between accounts.”

Managed Account Browsing Keeps Work Data Separate

When users sign in or switch to their work Google account in Chrome, all browsing related to their organization is kept isolated from their personal browsing on the device. This includes local data such as open tabs, history, and saved passwords, which remain strictly within the managed account browsing session.

Google highlights that this approach benefits both individual users, who want privacy and ease of use, and IT administrators, who require security and control.

As more companies move away from providing dedicated work phones, employees increasingly access corporate resources from personal devices. Google states that the improved account switching and data separation features “better enable businesses to allow employees to use their device of choice” without compromising security.

The first time users sign in or switch to a managed account, they will be greeted with an onboarding screen explaining the data separation and how their organization manages their data.

Organizations retain control over how existing browsing data is handled when users switch to a managed account. Upon switching, users receive clear notification that they have entered a managed browsing experience.

New Security Enhancements for IT Teams

Google also announced expanded security features for enterprise customers. Chrome Enterprise’s reporting capabilities now extend to both Android and iOS platforms, enabling organizations to send critical security event data to investigation tools within the Google Admin console, Chrome logs, or their chosen SIEM system. This helps IT teams make more informed security decisions.

Additionally, Google is introducing URL filtering on iOS, allowing organizations to block access to prohibited sites, such as certain GenAI platforms, at a category level and redirect users to approved corporate services.

Author’s Opinion This new feature is a smart step toward addressing the challenges of modern mobile work environments. Allowing seamless switching between personal and managed accounts without sacrificing security or privacy strikes a necessary balance. The expansion of reporting tools and URL filtering for iOS demonstrates Google’s commitment to giving IT departments the tools they need in an era when personal and professional boundaries blur. However, the real test will be in how smoothly these features integrate into diverse corporate ecosystems and how well users adapt to the managed browsing experience.

Featured image credit: Jimmy Baikovicius via Flickr

