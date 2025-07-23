SyntecBiofuel Lab Expects Global Biofuels Market to Reach $208 B by 2030

SyntecBiofuel Lab, a leader in sustainable energy R&D, today published its inaugural 2025 Global Biofuels Market Forecast Report, projecting dramatic growth across all biofuel segments through 2030.

Report Highlights

Global Market Expansion: From USD 99.5 billion in 2023 to USD 207.9 billion by 2030, at an 11.3% CAGR.

Advanced Biofuels Boom: Rising from USD 136.9 billion in 2024 to USD 965.1 billion by 2030, a staggering 38.5% CAGR.

Drop‑In Fuels Growth: Aviation and marine‑grade biofuels are expected to climb from USD 17.2 billion in 2025 to USD 26.1 billion in 2030, at an 8.7% CAGR.

U.S. Market Trajectory: Forecast to grow from USD 31.9 billion in 2023 to USD 68.3 billion by 2030, at an 11.5% CAGR.

“Policy momentum and technological breakthroughs are converging to accelerate the transition from first‑generation ethanol and biodiesel to high‑performance drop‑in fuels,” said Dr. Elena Voss, Head of Market Research at SyntecBiofuel Lab. “Our forecast underscores the pivotal role advanced biofuels will play in decarbonizing aviation, marine, and heavy‑duty transport.”

Key Drivers & Challenges

Mandates & Incentives: Stricter blending requirements and carbon‑pricing schemes are propelling demand.

Feedstock Innovation: Enzymatic conversion and catalytic upgrading breakthroughs are boosting yields and cost competitiveness.

Infrastructure Needs: Scaling production and distribution networks remains critical to meet forecasted demand.

Regulatory Volatility: Policy shifts can introduce uncertainty, underscoring the need for stable, long‑term frameworks.

About SyntecBiofuel Lab

Syntec Biofuel Inc. develops and commercializes second-generation biofuel technology, focusing on converting waste cellulosic biomass into ethanol and other alcohols. The company aims to make biofuel production more efficient and cost-effective. Syntec Biofuel targets industry leaders, investors, and researchers seeking renewable energy solutions and is backed by Netco Investments, Inc

For the full 2025 Global Biofuels Market Forecast Report, visit: https://syntecbiofuel.com/main.php