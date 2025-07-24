OptiHealth Optometry Announces New Focus on Pediatric Vision Care and Dry Eye Treatment in Santa Monica

Improving Pediatric Vision: A Growing Need for Early Eye Exams

Dr. Irina Yakubin, OD, has long recognized the need for better pediatric eye care, particularly in the context of early childhood vision assessments. “We are failing our children by not requiring eye exams before they start school,” said Dr. Yakubin. “Many parents are unaware of the right time to take their children to an optometrist, which can result in missed opportunities for early intervention.”

OptiHealth Optometry is working to change that by educating parents about the importance of early eye exams for children. Vision problems, if undiagnosed, can affect a child’s academic performance and overall development. Dr. Yakubin encourages parents to bring their children in for comprehensive eye exams starting as early as age 3 to ensure proper vision health.

Addressing the Rise in Dry Eye Syndrome with Comprehensive Treatment Options

As screen time continues to rise across all age groups, the prevalence of dry eye syndrome has become a significant concern. Dr. Yakubin has dedicated herself to treating this common condition, which can be exacerbated by excessive use of computers, phones, and other electronic devices. At OptiHealth Optometry, patients can expect tailored treatment options for dry eye, including Lummeca-I, a state-of-the-art treatment for moderate to severe dry eye.

“Dry eye has become a growing issue due to the digital age we live in,” Dr. Yakubin explained. “Many people don’t realize how much time they spend in front of screens each day, and the long-term effects on eye health can be severe. That’s why offering customized treatment plans is so important to us at OptiHealth.”

An Approach Focused on Education and Comprehensive Care

Dr. Yakubin’s approach to eye care goes beyond the typical eye exam. Known for her patient-centered philosophy, Dr. Yakubin believes that patient education is just as important as treatment itself. “I don’t just perform eye exams; I believe in educating my patients about their vision health so they can make informed decisions about their care,” Dr. Yakubin shared.

This approach has earned Dr. Yakubin recognition in the optometry field, both locally and nationally. She has contributed to publications such as Eyes on Eyecare and is the co-producer of the popular shows My Vision Show and The Optical Metaverse.

Dr. Yakubin’s commitment to patient education also extends to her work with My Eye Care Team, an organization she founded to bring together eye care professionals to provide a more collaborative and accessible experience for patients.

About OptiHealth Optometry

OptiHealth Optometry, located in Santa Monica, CA, is dedicated to providing comprehensive eye care to individuals and families in the greater Los Angeles area. Led by Dr. Irina Yakubin, the practice specializes in pediatric exams, contact lens fittings, dry eye treatment, and low vision rehabilitation. Dr. Yakubin’s holistic approach to care, combined with her commitment to patient education, sets OptiHealth Optometry apart as a trusted resource for all eye care needs.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit OptiHealth Optometry’s website .

Media Contact:

Dr. Irina Yakubin

OptiHealth Optometry

Phone: (323)961-1631

Email: dr.irina.od@optihealtheye.com

Website: https://eyeexamsantamonica.com/

Facebook: OptiHealth Optometry