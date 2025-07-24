Crownstone Funding Launches New Finance Options for UK Supercar Buyers

Crownstone Funding, a specialist car finance firm based in London, is reshaping how UK drivers secure funding for supercars and high-value vehicles. With interest rates starting at just 7.9% for used cars—including prestigious models such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, and McLaren—the company is now offering some of the most competitive vehicle finance terms in the industry.

Founded by finance professional and supercar enthusiast Daniel Yamoah, Crownstone Funding takes a personalized approach to lending. Rather than funneling applicants through automated systems or third-party brokers, the company provides direct, one-on-one service to every client. This hands-on approach has helped hundreds of drivers secure better deals, often resulting in lower existing finance costs.

“Our goal is simple—make premium car ownership more accessible by offering smarter finance options,” said Daniel Yamoah, founder of Crownstone Funding. “I’ve spent over 10 years in finance and seen firsthand how much people overpay. We’re here to change that by putting real savings and human service back into the process.”

While many lenders prioritize volume and automation, Crownstone Funding’s value lies in its precision. Clients often come with existing contracts, unaware that refinancing could result in lower monthly payments and more favorable terms. In many cases, the company can beat current deals—helping drivers keep their cars while reducing the financial burden.

The company’s services cater to both everyday buyers and high-net-worth individuals looking for discreet, fast, and efficient car finance solutions. Whether a client is purchasing a luxury vehicle for the first time or seeking a supercar finance package, Crownstone works to tailor agreements that align with both budget and goals.

Crownstone Funding’s team also guides through the entire process—from approval to payout—ensuring transparency at each step. With Yamoah’s deep background in finance and a personal passion for performance vehicles, the company brings both credibility and insight to a sector often clouded by markups and middlemen.

“As someone who owns supercars myself, I understand both the thrill of the purchase and the complexity of financing,” Yamoah added. “That’s why every client gets direct access to me. There’s no passing off to junior staff—we treat every deal with the attention it deserves.”

With growing demand for high-end vehicles in the UK, Crownstone Funding’s offering comes at a time when drivers are increasingly looking for smarter ways to manage their automotive investments.

For more information about financing options or to explore a tailored quote, visit:

https://crownstonefunding.com

About Crownstone Funding

Crownstone Funding is a London-based vehicle finance company specializing in luxury and performance car financing. Led by founder Daniel Yamoah, the company offers low interest rates starting from 7.9% and a direct, hands-on approach to every client interaction. Crownstone helps clients across the UK access affordable and customized car finance, with a strong focus on transparency, cost savings, and service.