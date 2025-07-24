DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

Crownstone Funding Launches New Finance Options for UK Supercar Buyers

ByEthan Lin

Jul 24, 2025

Crownstone Funding, a specialist car finance firm based in London, is reshaping how UK drivers secure funding for supercars and high-value vehicles. With interest rates starting at just 7.9% for used cars—including prestigious models such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, and McLaren—the company is now offering some of the most competitive vehicle finance terms in the industry.

Founded by finance professional and supercar enthusiast Daniel Yamoah, Crownstone Funding takes a personalized approach to lending. Rather than funneling applicants through automated systems or third-party brokers, the company provides direct, one-on-one service to every client. This hands-on approach has helped hundreds of drivers secure better deals, often resulting in lower existing finance costs.

“Our goal is simple—make premium car ownership more accessible by offering smarter finance options,” said Daniel Yamoah, founder of Crownstone Funding. “I’ve spent over 10 years in finance and seen firsthand how much people overpay. We’re here to change that by putting real savings and human service back into the process.”

While many lenders prioritize volume and automation, Crownstone Funding’s value lies in its precision. Clients often come with existing contracts, unaware that refinancing could result in lower monthly payments and more favorable terms. In many cases, the company can beat current deals—helping drivers keep their cars while reducing the financial burden.

The company’s services cater to both everyday buyers and high-net-worth individuals looking for discreet, fast, and efficient car finance solutions. Whether a client is purchasing a luxury vehicle for the first time or seeking a supercar finance package, Crownstone works to tailor agreements that align with both budget and goals.

Crownstone Funding’s team also guides through the entire process—from approval to payout—ensuring transparency at each step. With Yamoah’s deep background in finance and a personal passion for performance vehicles, the company brings both credibility and insight to a sector often clouded by markups and middlemen.

“As someone who owns supercars myself, I understand both the thrill of the purchase and the complexity of financing,” Yamoah added. “That’s why every client gets direct access to me. There’s no passing off to junior staff—we treat every deal with the attention it deserves.”

With growing demand for high-end vehicles in the UK, Crownstone Funding’s offering comes at a time when drivers are increasingly looking for smarter ways to manage their automotive investments.

For more information about financing options or to explore a tailored quote, visit:
https://crownstonefunding.com

About Crownstone Funding

Crownstone Funding is a London-based vehicle finance company specializing in luxury and performance car financing. Led by founder Daniel Yamoah, the company offers low interest rates starting from 7.9% and a direct, hands-on approach to every client interaction. Crownstone helps clients across the UK access affordable and customized car finance, with a strong focus on transparency, cost savings, and service.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

HYKLE Announces Global Expansion with New Warehouses in USA, UK, and Canada
Jul 24, 2025 Ethan Lin
Stoyana Natseva Announces Global Initiative to Awaken 1 Million People Through Transformational Coaching Programs
Jul 24, 2025 Ethan Lin
PayPal Introduces ‘PayPal World’ to Simplify Global Payments
Jul 24, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801