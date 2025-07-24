Trump Files $10 Billion Lawsuit Against Murdoch and Wall Street Journal Over Epstein Article

Donald Trump has filed a $10 billion (£7.5 billion) lawsuit against Dow Jones, the parent company of the Wall Street Journal, and its owner Rupert Murdoch. The suit centers on claims that Trump authored a “bawdy” birthday note to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a claim the president vehemently denies.

The Allegations and Trump’s Response

The lawsuit accuses the Wall Street Journal of slander and libel for publishing an article alleging Trump sent a birthday greeting to Epstein in 2003—before Epstein faced sex crime charges. Trump insists the note, supposedly sent for Epstein’s 50th birthday, is fabricated.

Trump expressed his anger on social media, calling the Wall Street Journal a “useless rag” and accusing Rupert Murdoch and his associates of facing “many hours of depositions and testimonies.”

Dow Jones responded by expressing confidence in its reporting and stating it will vigorously defend against the lawsuit.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the letter bearing Trump’s name featured typewritten text framed by a hand-drawn outline of a naked woman, accompanied by a stylized imaginary conversation between Trump and Epstein. The note contained a joking reference that “enigmas never age” and ended with a birthday wish about “another wonderful secret.”

Trump denied writing the note after the story broke, saying, “These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don’t draw pictures.”

Justice Department Seeks to Unseal Epstein Materials

Meanwhile, the U.S. Justice Department has requested a judge to unseal grand jury transcripts related to Epstein’s 2019 sex trafficking case. These documents are usually confidential but may be released if the public interest outweighs privacy concerns.

The request also includes materials related to Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in a related child trafficking conspiracy.

Trump ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi to seek the release of these documents, amid increasing demands for transparency from his supporters.

The developments come amid rising criticism within Trump’s own base. Some loyalists, including Republican sheriff Chad Bianco, expressed disappointment with the administration’s handling of the Epstein case and called for more openness.

In Congress, a bipartisan group led by Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene and Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is pushing a “discharge petition” to force Bondi to release a wide range of Epstein-related materials.

What The Author Thinks The immense lawsuit and political theatre surrounding Epstein’s files illustrate how legal proceedings can be weaponized for political gain. While transparency is vital, turning court cases into public spectacles risks eroding trust in the judicial system. Both media outlets and political figures should prioritize truth and due process over headlines and vendettas.

Featured image credit: Digital-News

