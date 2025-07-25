DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Apple Relaunches AI-Powered Notification Summaries for News Apps

ByHilary Ong

Jul 25, 2025

Apple Relaunches AI-Powered Notification Summaries for News Apps

Apple has reintroduced its AI-powered notification summaries for news apps in the fourth developer beta of iOS 26. This feature had been paused earlier this year after incidents where it spread false information.

Returning Feature with Important Warnings

Once users install the update, they’ll find a new setup process that allows them to enable AI summaries specifically for News and Entertainment apps. Apple clearly warns that these summaries may sometimes alter the original headlines’ meaning and advises users to verify the information. Each notification will include a label reading “Summarized by Apple Intelligence,” helping users know the content is AI-generated. Users can also report any problematic notifications directly to Apple.

The initial rollout of AI summaries drew criticism due to some glaring errors. For example, one notification falsely claimed an alleged shooter had died by suicide, while another incorrectly said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been arrested. These mistakes led Apple to halt the feature while improvements were made.

Besides restoring AI summaries, this beta brings improvements to call screening, a darker background in Notification Center, new wallpapers for CarPlay, and other tweaks. Although the developer beta offers early access to these features, users should expect occasional bugs. A public beta will likely follow soon, with the full release scheduled alongside the iPhone 17 later this year.

Author’s Opinion

AI-driven news summaries can help people digest information faster, but they are only as good as the data and safeguards behind them. Apple’s move to add clear disclaimers and user reporting tools shows awareness of AI’s current limits. To truly earn user trust, tech companies must keep transparency and accuracy at the forefront, especially as AI begins to shape how millions receive news.

Featured image credit: RealToughCandy via Pexels

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Spotify Faces Backlash for Uploading AI-Generated Songs Under Deceased Artists’ Names
Jul 24, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
AI Tutor Asksia is Helping University Students Succeed — Anytime, Anywhere
Jul 24, 2025 Ethan Lin
Trump Announces Trade Deal with Japan Reducing Threatened Tariff to 15%
Jul 24, 2025 Dayne Lee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801