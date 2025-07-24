Spotify Faces Backlash for Uploading AI-Generated Songs Under Deceased Artists’ Names

Spotify has come under fire after investigations revealed the platform was hosting AI-generated songs released under the names of deceased musicians, without the consent of their estates or record labels. This development has stirred significant controversy across the music industry.

AI Songs Released Under Deceased Artists’ Names

One of the most glaring examples is the song “Together,” which appeared on the official profile of Blake Foley, a country singer tragically murdered in 1989. The track bears no resemblance to Foley’s style, and the accompanying image features a young blonde man, not Foley himself. The song was traced to a Spotify-associated company named Syntax Error, which has been linked to multiple other fake releases.

Similarly, a song called “Happened To You” was falsely credited to Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Guy Clark, who passed away in 2016. This track also linked back to Syntax Error, raising concerns about Spotify’s oversight of AI-produced music.

Following public outcry, Spotify removed these unauthorized AI-generated tracks. However, this issue is part of a larger trend, as AI-created music posing as genuine content continues to rise on the platform.

Earlier this month, an AI band called Velvet Sundown gained viral traction on Spotify. Their song “Dust on the Wind” closely resembles the 1977 hit by Kansas, gathering nearly two million streams since its release in June. Although the band’s bio now admits to being a “synthetic music project,” Spotify does not label their songs as AI-generated. Many listeners remain unaware of the true origin of these tracks.

This lack of transparency is problematic, especially considering Spotify CEO Daniel Ek’s vocal support for AI-produced music—provided it does not directly copy real artists. Despite this, Spotify’s uneven enforcement in identifying and removing AI content raises ongoing concerns.

Industry Voices Concern Over AI’s Impact on Music Creativity

The music industry is speaking out. Sophie Jones, Chief Strategy Officer at the British Phonographic Industry, told The Guardian that AI models are being trained on copyrighted music without authorization or compensation. She warns this practice undermines human creativity by allowing AI acts to compete directly with artists who have spent years honing their craft.

The issue is twofold: AI-generated tracks not only compete for streams and royalties but also mislead listeners and damage the reputations of real artists.

To address the problem, industry leaders are calling for clear labels on AI-created content on streaming services. The French company Deezer has already implemented an algorithm that detects songs made using AI tools like Suno and Udio.

What The Author Thinks The rise of AI-generated music challenges the very foundation of artistic authenticity and intellectual property rights. Streaming platforms like Spotify must prioritize transparency and implement robust detection systems to clearly label AI-created content. Without such measures, the trust between artists and fans erodes, and the music industry risks being flooded with synthetic content that dilutes the value of genuine creativity. This is not just a technological issue—it’s a cultural one, demanding thoughtful regulation and accountability from both tech companies and the music business.

Featured image credit: Tribu

