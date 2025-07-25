Citiworkers Named Best Customer Experience in Home Services Marketplace in North America of 2025

Citiworkers Achieves Prestigious Recognition for Excellence in Customer Experience

Citiworkers, a leading platform transforming the local services industry, has been awarded the prestigious title of Best Customer Experience in Home Services Marketplace in North America of 2025 by Best of Best Review. This recognition underscores Citiworkers’ dedication to enhancing the customer experience and promoting fairness, transparency, and trust in the home services marketplace across the United States and Canada.

Founded by Theophilus Irianan, Citiworkers has quickly become a game-changer in the local services sector by connecting homeowners and renters with verified, skilled technicians. The platform’s mission goes beyond simply offering service solutions; it is designed to empower both technicians and customers by restoring fairness to an industry that has often been plagued by unverified professionals, unpredictable pricing, and poor communication.

A Vision of Transparency and Trust at the Core of Citiworkers

Citiworkers’ commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience is driven by its focus on building trust at every level. Unlike traditional gig platforms, which often offer services from unverified workers, Citiworkers ensures that all technicians undergo a thorough verification process, creating an added layer of security for customers. This transparency builds confidence, allowing customers to engage with technicians knowing they are trustworthy, skilled professionals.

One of the standout features of Citiworkers is its job-based pricing model, which provides customers with a clear and upfront understanding of the cost of their service, eliminating the uncertainties of hourly billing that many other platforms use. This approach not only benefits homeowners but also technicians, ensuring they are paid fairly for the work they do.

“The gig economy has treated respect like a luxury; at Citiworkers, it is the baseline,” said Theophilus Irianan, Founder and CEO of Citiworkers. “We believe trust isn’t just a feature—it’s the foundation upon which our platform is built. We’re honored that this focus on customer experience has earned us such an esteemed recognition.”

Empowering Technicians and Redefining Fairness in the Gig Economy

What further sets Citiworkers apart is its commitment to empowering technicians. Many gig economy platforms treat workers as disposable labor, but Citiworkers sees technicians as valued partners. The platform provides them with the tools and autonomy to build their personal brand, control their schedules, and maximize their earnings through transparent pricing structures. Additionally, Citiworkers is continually developing initiatives such as technician ratings, service guarantees, and city ambassador programs to ensure technicians feel supported and respected.

“We’re not just creating jobs; we’re creating opportunities for skilled professionals to thrive on their own terms,” added Irianan. “At Citiworkers, we view technicians as partners, not just service providers. This philosophy extends to every aspect of our platform, where fairness and transparency are at the core.”

Award Recognizes Citiworkers’ Continued Commitment to Excellence

The Best Customer Experience in Home Services Marketplace in North America of 2025 award is a testament to Citiworkers’ outstanding impact on the home services sector. The recognition reflects the company’s dedication to providing not only reliable, high-quality services but also fostering an environment of fairness for both customers and technicians.

Customer feedback consistently highlights Citiworkers’ ability to deliver exceptional service experiences. Sarah T., a homeowner, noted, “Citiworkers made finding a reliable plumber so much easier! The upfront pricing and great communication throughout the job were just what I needed.” Meanwhile, Kevin W., a Citiworkers technician, shared, “I love how Citiworkers treated me like a partner, not just a worker. It was nice to finally be recognized for my skills and paid fairly for my work.

Citiworkers: A Platform Built for the Future

As Citiworkers continues to grow, the company remains focused on scaling its operations and enhancing its platform to benefit both customers and technicians. Future plans include implementing background checks for all technicians, introducing service guarantees, and refining the technician rating system, all designed to further improve transparency, trust, and accountability.

Citiworkers’ success in winning the Best Customer Experience award highlights its leadership in reshaping the local service industry. By prioritizing community, trust, and fairness, Citiworkers is redefining the way people find and hire skilled professionals, setting a new benchmark for customer service in the home services marketplace.

About Citiworkers

Citiworkers is a next-generation service platform designed to revolutionize the way homeowners and renters connect with skilled technicians across the U.S. and Canada. Offering a broad range of services from plumbing and HVAC to appliance installation and general handyman work, Citiworkers focuses on transparency, fairness, and empowerment for both customers and technicians. Founded by Theophilus Irianan, Citiworkers aims to restore dignity and fairness to the local services economy, making it safer, smarter, and more reliable

Media Contact

Theophilus Irianan

Founder & CEO, Citiworkers

Email: info@citiworkers.com

