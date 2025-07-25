Apple Launches New Warranty Plan Covering Three Products for $20 Monthly

Apple has expanded its warranty and support offerings by launching AppleCare One, a subscription plan designed to cover multiple Apple devices under a single umbrella.

Starting at $19.99 per month, AppleCare One provides coverage for up to three Apple products, with an option to add additional devices for $5.99 each per month. This plan is separate from AppleCare+, which continues to offer coverage for individual devices.

The pricing remains the same regardless of the mix of devices selected. Eligible devices must be in good condition and less than four years old—except headphones, which must be under one year old. Additionally, the plan is restricted to devices linked to the same Apple ID; it cannot be extended to cover all family members’ devices.

What AppleCare One Covers

AppleCare One includes all the benefits of AppleCare+ such as:

Unlimited repairs for accidental damage (drops, spills)

24/7 access to Apple-certified support

Battery service coverage

Beyond these, AppleCare One expands theft and loss protection to not only cover the iPhone but also the iPad and Apple Watch, offering a broader safety net across devices.

AppleCare One will be available starting Thursday, July 24 in the U.S. Customers can subscribe directly through their iPhone, iPad, or Mac, or by visiting an Apple Store in person.

Author’s Opinion AppleCare One reflects a smart evolution in device protection, offering convenience and comprehensive coverage that aligns with how many users now own multiple Apple devices. Bundling protections not only provides value but simplifies management for customers. However, limiting the plan to devices under the same Apple ID may deter families who share devices, highlighting an opportunity for Apple to further adapt its offerings to real-world usage.

Featured image credit: Angelo Su via Flickr

