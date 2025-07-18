The iPhone Fold May Come in Cheaper Than Anticipated

Apple’s first foldable iPhone, often dubbed the “iPhone Fold,” is rumored to launch in the second half of 2026. Recent reports suggest the device’s price may be more accessible than earlier estimates indicated.

Pricing Rumors and Market Comparison

While Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo initially predicted a price range between $2,000 and $2,500 earlier this year, a new UBS report by analyst Jimmy Yoon projects the foldable iPhone to cost between $1,800 and $2,000. For comparison, Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 7 retails for $1,999.99, placing Apple’s offering in direct competition at a similar price point.

Production of the folding iPhone is expected to be limited initially, with estimates ranging from 10 to 15 million units according to Fortune. This cautious rollout reflects both the technical complexity involved in manufacturing foldable devices and concerns over the high price potentially limiting widespread adoption. Ming-Chi Kuo has previously forecasted even lower initial production numbers for 2026, predicting between 3 and 5 million units, with mass production planned for 2027.

Display Technology and Durability

Apple is reportedly adopting Samsung’s “crease-free” display technology to ensure smoother mass production and enhanced durability. This choice aligns with Apple’s emphasis on premium quality and reliability, aiming to provide a seamless foldable experience.

With the introduction of its foldable iPhone, Apple will join other major players like Samsung, Oppo, OnePlus, Google, Motorola, Honor, and Vivo in the growing foldable smartphone market.

Author’s Opinion Setting a price just below or near Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 is a smart move by Apple to attract both loyal fans and new users curious about foldable tech. However, the success of the iPhone Fold will depend not just on price, but on Apple’s ability to deliver a flawless user experience and convince consumers that the foldable form factor is more than a gimmick. Early limited production could create exclusivity, but it risks frustrating demand if supply doesn’t meet expectations.

Featured image credit: Heute

