TikTok Introduces New Features for Songwriters

TikTok is introducing new tools aimed at helping songwriters showcase their creations more effectively on the platform. Currently in beta, these include a “Songwriter” label and a dedicated tab on profiles where creators can display their musical works, assisting them in promoting themselves to potential clients.

At present, only select publishing partners and songwriters have access to the new label and music highlight features. Others interested in joining the program must sign up on a waitlist.

TikTok’s decision follows extensive research involving surveys of over 870 songwriters and multiple interviews, aiming to understand their needs for building profiles and monetizing on social media. The company also referenced an independent study showing that more than half of songwriters use social media for promotion, with TikTok being a favored platform.

Supporting Songwriters’ Growth

TikTok’s Global Head of Music Publishing Licensing and Partnership said the company is deeply committed to supporting songwriters by providing tools that help elevate their work. He highlighted TikTok’s unique ability to let songwriters display their music alongside personal content, allowing them to share stories about their craft and connect with audiences.

While TikTok is relatively new in offering songwriter-specific features, platforms like Spotify have enabled such tools for years. Last year, Tidal went further by launching tools for tracking royalties and managing songwriting credits.

Despite shutting down TikTok Music last year, TikTok remains a vital space for music discovery and artist promotion. Earlier in 2025, TikTok also released a TikTok for Artists tool, helping musicians track the performance of their campaigns and tracks.

What The Author Thinks This new feature set shows TikTok’s understanding that the future of music promotion lies in empowering creators, not just the songs themselves. By highlighting songwriters — often overlooked in mainstream platforms — TikTok is positioning itself as a meaningful partner in artists’ careers. However, success will depend on how easily and transparently these tools connect creators to tangible opportunities like licensing and royalties.

Featured image credit: Focal Foto via Flickr

