Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Expected to Testify in $8 Billion Facebook Privacy Lawsuit

ByHilary Ong

Jul 18, 2025

A major class action lawsuit seeking over $8 billion in damages against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other current and former company leaders is set to begin Wednesday. The suit stems from the high-profile Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal.

Allegations of Concealed Risks and FTC Violations

Investors claim that Meta failed to fully disclose the risks that Facebook users’ personal information could be misused by Cambridge Analytica, the political consulting firm involved in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign. The lawsuit alleges that Facebook repeatedly violated a 2012 consent order with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), under which the company had agreed to halt the unauthorized collection and sharing of personal data from platform users and their friends.

The scandal led to Facebook agreeing to a record $5.1 billion settlement with the FTC over privacy violations. Additionally, Meta paid $725 million to settle privacy claims from affected users. The plaintiffs in the lawsuit now seek reimbursement from Zuckerberg and other executives for the FTC fine and related legal costs, which they estimate exceed $8 billion.

The case will include testimony from Zuckerberg himself and former Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. Other key figures expected to testify include board member Marc Andreessen and former board member Peter Thiel.

Author’s Opinion

This lawsuit highlights the ongoing challenges tech giants face regarding user privacy and corporate transparency. Holding executives personally accountable for large-scale data mismanagement is necessary to restore public trust and enforce stronger governance. As data becomes increasingly valuable, companies must prioritize ethical handling of personal information rather than risking investor confidence and user loyalty through opaque practices.

Featured image credit: PBS

