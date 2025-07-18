DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Politics

Trump Imposes 17% Tariff on Mexican Tomato Imports

ByDayne Lee

Jul 18, 2025

Trump Imposes 17% Tariff on Mexican Tomato Imports

The United States has enacted a 17% tariff on most tomatoes imported from Mexico, effective immediately. This follows the US government’s decision to withdraw from a longstanding trade agreement with Mexico concerning tomato imports, citing concerns that the deal failed to protect American tomato growers from unfairly priced competition.

Background and Government Response

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick stated that American farmers had long suffered from unfair trade practices that negatively impacted pricing for produce like tomatoes. Mexico, however, denied accusations of dumping tomatoes at low prices and highlighted the popularity of Mexican tomatoes as a reflection of their quality.

The tariff is expected to raise prices for consumers in supermarkets and restaurants, especially impacting items such as tomato-based pizza sauces and salsas. Approximately 70% of the tomatoes consumed in the US are imported from Mexico, according to the Florida Tomato Exchange.

Supporters of the tariff argue that it will encourage consumers to buy domestically grown tomatoes, thereby boosting US agriculture. Conversely, Mexico’s economy and agriculture ministry warned it would be impossible to replace the large volume of Mexican tomatoes currently imported. The Mexican government plans to negotiate a new deal to avoid harming its producers and assist growers in finding alternative markets.

Historical Context

US tomato growers initially petitioned for protection in 1996, claiming Mexican producers were dumping tomatoes at below-market prices. In response, the US implemented antidumping duties to support its growers. Over the years, five agreements were signed suspending tariffs in exchange for Mexico maintaining minimum export prices. The latest agreement, signed in 2019, is now void following the US withdrawal.

In addition to tomato tariffs, President Donald Trump has threatened a 30% tariff on all Mexican goods starting August 1, citing Mexico’s insufficient action against narcotics trafficking. Other nations, including Brazil, China, and the European Union, have also faced similar tariff threats from the US.

What The Author Thinks

While protecting domestic tomato farmers is a valid concern, imposing steep tariffs risks higher prices for American consumers and businesses that rely on Mexican produce, such as restaurants. The potential diplomatic fallout from escalating trade tensions with Mexico and other countries could further destabilize key supply chains. A more balanced approach involving targeted support and renewed negotiations might yield better long-term outcomes for all parties.

Featured image credit: Nishant Aneja via Pexels

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Dayne Lee

With a foundation in financial day trading, I transitioned to my current role as an editor, where I prioritize accuracy and reader engagement in our content. I excel in collaborating with writers to ensure top-quality news coverage. This shift from finance to journalism has been both challenging and rewarding, driving my commitment to editorial excellence.

Related News

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Expected to Testify in $8 Billion Facebook Privacy Lawsuit
Jul 18, 2025 Hilary Ong
TikTok Introduces New Features for Songwriters
Jul 18, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon
The iPhone Fold May Come in Cheaper Than Anticipated
Jul 18, 2025 Hilary Ong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801