Samsung Introduces Z Fold7 and Z Flip7, Plus Affordable Z Flip7 FE in Foldable Range

Samsung continues its foldable tradition with two premium models and, for the first time, adds a budget-friendly option. The new Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 carry the flagship torch, while the Z Flip7 FE targets buyers wanting a foldable under $1,000.

Design and Pricing Highlights

Samsung has made its foldables thinner and lighter compared to last year. The Z Fold7 starts at $1,999, a $100 increase over the Fold6. The Z Flip7 holds steady at $1,100, while the new Z Flip7 FE comes in at $899.

The Z Fold7 is lighter and slimmer than its predecessor, weighing 218 grams and folding down to 8.9 mm thick. It features a larger 6.5-inch cover screen and an 8-inch main display. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite, it boasts improved durability with a redesigned hinge and Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection.

The camera is upgraded to a 200-megapixel main sensor, a big jump from last year’s 50MP. Samsung also adds AI-driven photo editing tools, allowing users to move, erase, or resize objects and automatically fill empty spaces with generative AI. The unfolded screen lets users compare original and edited photos side-by-side.

The Z Flip7 is thinner with a larger 4.1-inch cover screen and 6.9-inch main display, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It houses the largest battery in Flip history at 4,300 mAh and uses Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2500 chip.

The Z Flip7 FE resembles the Flip6 with a 4,000 mAh battery, 3.4-inch cover screen, 6.7-inch main screen, and Exynos 2400 processor. Notably, Samsung brings DeX support to the Flip series for the first time, allowing connection to a monitor with keyboard and mouse for a desktop-like setup.

New User Experience Features

Samsung introduces the Now Bar on the cover screen, showing live activities like podcast progress or delivery status. Now Brief offers summaries of traffic, reminders, events, and fitness insights, along with personalized music and video suggestions.

Google Gemini Live integrates on the Z Flip7 cover, enabling assistant access without unfolding. All new foldables support AI-powered camera and video features via Gemini Live, letting users ask questions about their photos or videos. The upgraded Google Gemini assistant includes an AI mode for conversational Q&A.

Preorders for the Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 start today, with general sales from July 25. The Z Fold7 offers storage from 256GB to 1TB, with up to 16GB RAM, in Jetblack, Blue Shadow, and Silver Shadow. The Z Flip7 comes with 256GB or 512GB storage, 12GB RAM, and colors Jetblack, Blue Shadow, and Coralred. The Z Flip7 FE is available with 128GB or 256GB storage, 8GB RAM, and in white or black.

What The Author Thinks By introducing a more affordable foldable, Samsung broadens its appeal beyond tech enthusiasts to everyday users curious about foldable devices. While the Z Fold7 pushes boundaries with premium specs, the Z Flip7 FE smartly hits a key price point. The challenge remains for Samsung to ensure these devices offer durability and battery life that justify their evolving designs and price tags.

Featured image credit: DonanimHaber

