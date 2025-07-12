Susanne McAllister Wellness Announces Launch of The Anxiety Detox: A 30-Day Nervous System Reset Book for Women

New Book by Susanne McAllister Reframes Anxiety as a Signal, Not a Flaw

Susanne McAllister Wellness has officially announced the release of The Anxiety Detox, a newly published book offering a 30-day structured journey to support emotional healing for women living with anxiety, stress, and burnout. Written by founder and licensed holistic therapist Susanne McAllister, this guidebook brings together somatic therapy, nervous system science, and trauma-informed practices to create an accessible and sustainable healing path.

The Anxiety Detox is available now on Amazon and supports women in understanding their anxiety not as something to be fixed but as a signal from the body calling for reconnection. This fresh take on healing centers around nervous system regulation, feminine embodiment, and inner emotional safety—topics McAllister has spent two decades supporting clients through in one-on-one therapy and her global community membership program.

The Anxiety Detox Launches with a New Message for Women: You Do Not Need to Be Fixed

The book arrives with a clear message for its readers: healing is not about fixing what is broken, but about returning to what has been buried by stress, trauma, and societal pressure. Susanne McAllister, founder of Susanne McAllister Wellness, explains her motivation in writing the book:

“You do not need to be fixed. You need to be felt,” said McAllister. “This book was created for women who are tired of trying to improve or perfect themselves. What they really need is support reconnecting with their body and nervous system in a safe, practical way.”

McAllister’s voice in the book is a blend of grounded clinical training and compassionate insight, shaped by her 20+ years as a therapist and her lived experiences navigating grief, cultural shifts, and personal transformation.

New Wellness Book Offers Practical, Trauma-Informed Tools for Nervous System Healing

The Anxiety Detox is more than a book—it is a guided experience. Each of the 30 chapters offers daily reflections, breathwork exercises, somatic practices, and journal prompts designed to support emotional regulation and deeper self-connection.

Susanne McAllister combines her professional expertise as a licensed holistic therapist with real-world wisdom developed over two decades of global practice. She has supported women across Australia, Europe, and North America through her online offerings and in-person sessions.

Her approach integrates the latest neuroscience with intuitive guidance and therapeutic depth, making complex healing concepts both relatable and easy to implement.

New Global Healing Community Highlighted in Book Launch: Soul Sisters Inner Circle

In parallel with the book release, Susanne McAllister continues to lead her international community, the Soul Sisters Inner Circle. This monthly membership supports women worldwide in their emotional healing journeys by offering workshops, resources, and group calls focused on nervous system awareness, emotional clarity, and spiritual grounding.

The membership has become a safe space for high-capacity women looking to move beyond coping and reconnect with their true selves in a structured, community-led format.

McAllister’s mission is to remind women globally that healing is not an isolated event but a deeply supported, shared experience that begins in the body and expands into every area of life.

The Anxiety Detox: A Transformative 30-Day Healing Journey

In addition to the book, McAllister has launched a unique new healing product: The Anxiety Detox 30-Day Healing Journey. This program blends trauma-informed therapy, somatic tools, and soulful practices to help individuals address anxiety at its root. Participants are guided through a structured daily practice that only requires 10 minutes per day. The full 30-day program is available for just $37 and includes lifetime access.

For more details, visit susannemcallister.com/TheAnxietyDetoxA30DayHealingJourney.

The Anxiety Detox Release Receives Widespread Recognition and Global Interest

The launch of The Anxiety Detox has already gained traction across media and wellness platforms. Susanne McAllister’s work has been featured in more than 400 outlets, and her growing readership continues to resonate with the practical and spiritual balance offered in her latest publication.

The book’s early reviews reflect a strong connection to its message, especially among women seeking accessible support for their mental and emotional wellbeing in today’s overstimulated, high-pressure world.

About Susanne McAllister Wellness

Susanne McAllister Wellness is a therapeutic practice and digital wellness platform founded by licensed holistic therapist Susanne McAllister. With more than 20 years of experience in trauma recovery, somatic therapy, and nervous system education, the company supports women through private therapy sessions, community memberships, and educational resources. McAllister’s mission is to help women heal through reconnection to their bodies, their inner calm, and their spirit.

Media Contact

Company Name: Susanne McAllister Wellness

Contact Name: Susanne McAllister

Email: susannemcallisterwellness@gmail.com

Phone: 0061403119977

Website: www.susannemcallister.com

Amazon: Order The Anxiety Detox

YouTube: Watch the Book Trailer

Instagram: @susannemcallister

Facebook: Inspired Transformation

Join the Inner Circle: susannemcallister.com/membership

Listen to the Podcast: Spotify and Apple

Free Meditations: Insight Timer