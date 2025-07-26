Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Vows New Anti-Corruption Plan After Protests

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pledged on Wednesday to unveil a rapid new strategy to combat corruption after signing a controversial law that limits the independence of anti-graft agencies. The move sparked the first street protests since the war began and drew sharp criticism from European allies.

Opposition and Allies Demand Reversal of Law

Opposition lawmakers and European officials urged Kyiv to overturn the law, which was hastily approved after the arrest of two anti-corruption officials suspected of Russian ties. Zelenskiy assured that agencies like NABU and SAPO will continue to operate “but without any Russian influence.”

The law came after Ukraine’s security service arrested two NABU officials on allegations of spying and illegal ties with Russia. NABU itself expressed concerns that the crackdown jeopardizes its mission to fight corruption.

European partners expressed serious worries, warning the move could undermine Ukraine’s reform progress and threaten billions in Western financial aid.

Public Backlash and Political Fallout

Hundreds protested in Kyiv and other major cities, opposing the law that critics say shields officials rather than punishes corruption. Ukrainian opposition parties are pushing to repeal the legislation and challenge it constitutionally.

Analysts warn the legislation risks eroding public trust at a crucial time as the war with Russia intensifies and daily drone attacks on Ukrainian cities increase.

Ukrainians’ aspiration to join the European Union remains a core motivator in the fight against corruption and the war effort. Democracy and alignment with Europe are seen as key to Ukraine’s survival and eventual victory.

Author’s Opinion Ukraine’s fight against corruption is as important as its fight against foreign aggression. Undermining anti-corruption institutions during wartime risks alienating crucial international allies and shaking citizens’ faith in their government. Real reform is essential not only for winning the war but also for building a sustainable, democratic future.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

