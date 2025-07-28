Amazon Launches More Affordable Kindle with Color Screen

Amazon announced a lower-cost version of its color screen Kindle, making the device more accessible. The new 16GB model, priced at $249.99, offers a $30 discount compared to the original 32GB Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition, which launched last year at $279.99. Additionally, Amazon introduced a Kids edition for younger readers.

Features of the Original Kindle Colorsoft

The original 7-inch Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition was designed to enhance the visual experience on Kindle devices, ideal for reading comics, graphic novels, and highlighting texts in different colors. It features an adjustable, glare-free display, up to eight weeks of battery life, and a dark mode option that inverts black text and white backgrounds for easier nighttime reading.

The new version retains many features of the original, including the high-contrast Colorsoft display, adjustable warm light, fast page turns, and long battery life. It also includes a three-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited, granting access to over 4 million e-books. However, it does not include the auto-adjusting front light, wireless charging, or the larger storage capacity of the Signature Edition.

Kindle Colorsoft Kids Edition

Priced at $269.99, the Kids edition comes with an illustrated cover, a two-year warranty, and a year of Amazon Kids+ subscription, offering access to books, games, videos, and apps. It includes features to support reading development, such as a vocabulary builder, Word Wise for learning new words, the OpenDyslexic font for improved readability, and Bluetooth connectivity for audiobooks.

What The Author Thinks Amazon’s move to offer a more affordable Kindle Colorsoft model is a smart strategy to broaden access to digital reading, especially for younger audiences. The Kids edition’s thoughtful educational features combined with vibrant color displays may encourage more children to develop a love for reading, bridging the gap between traditional books and modern technology.

