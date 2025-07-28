DMR News

Meta to Halt Political Ad Sales in the EU Starting October

ByHilary Ong

Jul 28, 2025

Meta announced on Friday that it will cease selling and displaying political ads in the European Union starting this October. The decision follows the introduction of the EU’s Transparency and Targeting of Political Advertising (TTPA) law, which Meta describes as “unworkable” due to the extensive new obligations it imposes on advertisers and platforms.

Key Provisions of the TTPA Law

The TTPA requires political ads to be clearly labeled, with detailed disclosures about sponsors, associated elections or referendums, costs, and targeting methods. It also restricts the use of personal data for political targeting unless explicit consent is given and bans the use of sensitive data such as racial or ethnic origin and political opinions for profiling.

Despite extensive consultations with EU officials, Meta concluded that complying with these regulations would either force it to redesign its services in ways that could alienate users and advertisers or to stop offering political ads in the EU altogether. Meta argues that such regulatory burdens reduce choice and competition in the market.

Google Follows Suit

Google has also announced its intention to halt the sale of political ads in the EU by October, citing similar operational difficulties and legal uncertainties arising from the new law.

This move adds to a series of confrontations between Big Tech companies and European regulators, which have increasingly imposed strict rules on AI, competition, privacy, and advertising practices.

Author’s Opinion

Protecting voters from misleading political ads is crucial, but regulations must be carefully crafted to avoid driving platforms out of important markets or stifling innovation. A balanced approach that encourages transparency without excessive burdens will better serve democracy and technological progress.

Featured image credit: European Union Naval Force Operation Atalanta via Flickr

Hilary Ong

