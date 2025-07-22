DMR News

Meta Declines to Sign EU’s AI Code of Practice

Meta has declined to sign the European Union’s newly introduced code of practice for general-purpose AI models, just weeks before the EU’s AI Act rules come into effect. Joel Kaplan, Meta’s chief global affairs officer, voiced the company’s concerns in a LinkedIn post, saying, “Europe is heading down the wrong path on AI.” He criticized the code for introducing legal uncertainties for developers and imposing measures that extend beyond the AI Act’s scope.

The voluntary code of practice aims to help companies align with the EU’s AI legislation by ensuring regular documentation of AI tools, banning training on pirated content, and requiring companies to respect content owners’ requests to exclude their works from datasets. However, these requirements have sparked apprehension among AI developers.

Meta Warns of Overreach and Innovation Stifling

Kaplan described the EU’s approach as an “overreach” that could hinder the development and deployment of cutting-edge AI models in Europe. He also warned it might restrict European companies trying to build AI-driven businesses. The AI Act bans some high-risk uses outright—like cognitive behavioral manipulation and social scoring—and imposes strict registration and risk management rules on areas such as biometrics and employment applications.

Major tech companies including Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, and Mistral AI have urged the EU to delay enforcing these rules. Yet the European Commission remains committed to its timeline, which requires providers of general-purpose AI models with systemic risks—such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and Meta—to comply by August 2, 2027.

Author’s Opinion

Protecting society from AI risks is important, but the EU’s rigid regulatory framework may unintentionally slow innovation by setting strict rules too early. A more flexible approach that evolves alongside AI technology could better support both safety and competitiveness, helping Europe stay a key player in the global AI landscape.

