The Blue Whale Foundation Announces Launch of Public Chain and AI Decentralized Exchange to Accelerate WEB3 Ecosystem Development

The Blue Whale Foundation, an innovation-driven organization, has unveiled ambitious plans to transform the future of the blockchain and digital economy sectors. The foundation, backed by strategic investments from leading global institutions, will officially launch its [BLDL] public chain in August and roll out its AI-powered decentralized exchange at the end of October. These initiatives mark a comprehensive strategy to establish a solid presence in the rapidly evolving WEB3 industry.

The Blue Whale Foundation’s [BLDL] public chain will be a key pillar in advancing the foundation’s vision for the decentralized future. Built on cutting-edge technology, the public chain is designed to address critical issues such as security and scalability. By offering a flexible development environment for decentralized applications (DApps), it will ensure stable operations, thus enabling users to benefit from a seamless on-chain experience.

The Blue Whale Foundation’s technical leadership emphasized that the [BLDL] public chain is poised to become an essential piece of the WEB3 infrastructure. It will enable data sovereignty for users while facilitating efficient value transfer across a variety of WEB3 scenarios, including social networking, finance, and content creation. The public chain will empower developers to create a diverse array of decentralized applications, contributing to the foundation’s overall goal of revolutionizing the blockchain space.

The upcoming AI Decentralized Exchange, set for launch in late October, will serve as a pivotal gateway to the WEB3 ecosystem. Through the integration of advanced artificial intelligence, the exchange aims to redefine how decentralized transactions are executed. AI-driven features, including intelligent order matching, real-time risk monitoring, and personalized asset allocation, will enhance the trading experience by making it more efficient and accurate. Furthermore, the decentralized model ensures users maintain full control over their assets, aligning with the core principles of the WEB3 ecosystem.

The [Blue Whale] AI Decentralized Exchange is designed to connect a variety of WEB3 assets, creating a cross-chain trading platform. This integration will open new channels for users to interact with diverse value ecosystems, advancing the foundation’s commitment to promoting decentralized finance.

In addition to these technological advancements, the Blue Whale Foundation is working to launch its platform token, an essential component for value circulation within the growing WEB3 ecosystem. With a total supply of 1 billion tokens, the token features a deflationary mechanism designed to encourage scarcity and value retention. Every token transaction triggers a burn, reducing the total supply over time and ensuring that the platform token’s value remains sustainable. The token will be listed on exchanges once certain thresholds, such as 300,000 token-holding addresses or a deflation volume of 21 million, are met, promoting greater user engagement and involvement in the ecosystem’s growth.

The coordinated launch of the public chain, the AI decentralized exchange, and the platform token represents a strategic step toward the comprehensive development of the WEB3 ecosystem. The foundation’s expansion in Greater China, with a dedicated operational center, will further enhance its capacity to serve users across the region.

Backed by major investors, including Sequoia Capital, Grayscale Fund, and Coinbase Exchange, which have collectively invested $20 million, the Blue Whale Foundation is well-positioned to drive innovation in blockchain technology. The strong support from these prominent investors highlights the significant market confidence in the foundation’s vision and projects.

As the foundation moves forward with its initiatives, it remains committed to creating lasting value within the global WEB3 ecosystem, supporting decentralized applications, and fostering a secure, transparent, and user-centric digital economy.