India Bans 25 Streaming Apps Citing ‘Obscene’ Content

The Indian government has banned 25 streaming platforms accused of distributing “obscene” content, marking one of the country’s most sweeping moves against digital media to date. The ban targets lesser-known yet popular services such as Ullu and ALTT, both recognized for adult and edgy programming.

Enforcement and Legal Basis

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting enforced the ban under the Information Technology Act of 2000 and the IT Rules of 2021. The decision follows concerns raised by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and a Parliamentary IT panel regarding these platforms allegedly bypassing content filters and parental controls.

Authorities have contacted major internet service providers and tech companies like Google and Apple, requesting them to block access to the banned services via app stores and websites. However, some apps remain accessible through direct downloads or third-party APK files despite official orders.

According to Appfigures data, 10 of the censored apps had in-app purchases through Google Play and the App Store, generating $5.7 million in lifetime revenue from 105 million downloads. Their affordability has made them attractive to India’s price-conscious online users.

Many platforms, including ALTT and Ullu, operate beyond traditional marketplaces, distributing apps directly through their websites or alternative platforms.

Growth Amid Bans

Despite the bans, traffic to these services continues to surge. Similarweb reported a 10% year-over-year global traffic increase for Ullu, reaching 1.9 million visits in June, while ALTT saw explosive growth of 130%, hitting 776,400 visits worldwide.

Within India, Ullu’s traffic grew nearly 19%, and ALTT saw a 158% rise. These figures indicate sustained demand for adult-oriented streaming despite government intervention.

In FY 2024, Ullu Digital reported ₹931.4 million ($11M) in revenue and ₹212.3 million ($2.5M) net profit. Its valuation now exceeds ₹2.08 billion ($24M). Meanwhile, Balaji Telefilms, parent of ALTT, generated ₹202.6 million ($2.3M) in 2025 by adding over 1 million new subscribers and achieving 160 million views.

During the ban, ALTT’s app was removed from India’s app stores, and its website was blocked by most ISPs.

Regulation, Free Speech, and Enforcement Challenges

India has previously regulated OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, scrutinizing content deemed sexually explicit—even when lawful under Indian law. The current crackdown is part of a broader push to regulate digital entertainment.

In April, the Supreme Court of India issued notices to OTT platforms responding to public demands for censorship of adult content. Over the past years, thousands of pornographic websites have also been banned.

Enforcement remains challenging as banned sites frequently reappear under new domains, leveraging social media channels like YouTube and Instagram for promotion. Intermediaries such as Google and ISPs struggle to fully block decentralized content distribution.

What The Author Thinks This crackdown highlights the ongoing struggle between preserving cultural values and protecting freedom of expression online. While protecting children and preventing harmful content is essential, sweeping bans risk stifling creativity and access to legitimate adult entertainment. India’s approach must evolve towards nuanced regulation that respects digital innovation and user choice while enforcing clear content standards.

Featured image credit: PxHere

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.