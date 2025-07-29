DOGE Develops AI Tool to Cut Through Federal Regulations

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is developing an AI tool designed to eliminate half of the federal government’s regulatory mandates, according to a recent report by The Washington Post.

How the AI Deregulation Decision Tool Works

Citing a July 1 PowerPoint presentation, the report states that the DOGE AI Deregulation Decision Tool will analyze roughly 200,000 federal regulations to identify those no longer legally required. The ambitious goal is to remove half of these regulations by the first anniversary of President Donald Trump’s return to office.

The presentation also suggests the tool has already reviewed regulations at the Department of Housing and Urban Development and has drafted all deregulation efforts at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

A White House spokesperson told The Washington Post that “no single plan has been approved or greenlit” but commended the DOGE team as “the best and brightest in the business.”

This initiative follows other AI tools developed by DOGE, including one criticized for inaccuracies, such as hallucinating contract sizes within Veterans Affairs.

Author’s Opinion While using AI to streamline and modernize government regulations sounds promising, relying on imperfect tools risks unintended consequences. Automating deregulation without thorough human oversight could remove essential protections, lead to errors, or undermine public trust. A cautious, transparent approach is vital to balance efficiency with accountability.

Featured image credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.