SpaceX Attributes Starlink Outage to Network Upgrade

SpaceX has identified a recent network upgrade as the cause behind Thursday’s widespread Starlink outage, which temporarily disrupted access to its satellite internet service.

Initially, a SpaceX executive mentioned a “failure of key internal software services” but provided no further details. Later, in a message sent to resellers, the company clarified that the outage resulted from an “upgrade procedure” involving software deployment to Starlink’s “ground-based compute clusters,” according to an industry insider.

Starlink operates by relaying data through orbiting satellites to ground-based antennas connected to fiber networks. During the upgrade, a rare combination of factors caused the core network to become overloaded as traffic was redistributed across computing infrastructure, leading to the disruption.

Impact and Recovery

The outage began around noon Pacific Time, affecting millions of users, especially in North America. Starlink serves over 6 million customers worldwide, many in rural or remote areas and in conflict zones like Ukraine. The interruption lasted approximately 2.5 hours for most, though some users reported connectivity issues continuing into the following days.

This incident marks the longest outage in Starlink’s history. Interestingly, some users reported significantly improved speeds after the outage, sparking speculation that the network upgrade aimed to boost performance. One user on Reddit noted download speeds jumping from an average of 110-150 Mbps to peaks above 300 Mbps. Yet, others have continued to face slower speeds and connection problems.

SpaceX has not immediately responded to further requests for comment. However, executive Michael Nicolls previously apologized for the disruption, stating, “We are deeply committed to providing a highly reliable network, and will fully root cause this issue and ensure it does not occur again.”

For users still experiencing problems, Starlink’s support page now advises: “Please power cycle and reboot all Starlink and third-party equipment.”

What The Author Thinks While network upgrades are essential to improve services like Starlink, this outage highlights the risks involved in rolling out complex changes to critical infrastructure. Transparency from companies like SpaceX and proactive communication with customers can help maintain trust during these inevitable growing pains.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.