Funnels and Setters Announces Revolutionary Approach to Advisor Growth

Bridging the Gap in Financial Advisor Client Acquisition

Funnels and Setters, founded by Thomas Stiller and Logan Hanselpacker, is revolutionizing the way financial advisors grow their client base. With years of hands-on experience in client acquisition, performance marketing, and outbound sales systems, the duo noticed a glaring issue within the industry. While financial advisors were excellent planners, they struggled to consistently fill their calendars with qualified leads—often burdened with ineffective marketing and unqualified leads that did little to impact their businesses.

From their early days working across North America, Stiller and Hanselpacker observed an industry filled with generic lead generation strategies. These vendors focused on quantity rather than quality, providing financial advisors with names and numbers but little value or support in the sales process. As a result, many advisors found themselves spending more time chasing leads than actually closing business.

Recognizing this gap, Funnels and Setters was created to address these challenges, placing a strong emphasis on integrating sales expertise with lead generation. Their approach is designed not only to generate leads but to facilitate the entire sales journey—qualifying prospects, uncovering their needs, and booking calendar-ready appointments. Their North American-based sales team handles everything from lead qualification to discovery calls, ensuring that advisors only speak with prospects who are ready and motivated.

A New Era in Advisor Lead Generation

Funnels and Setters stands apart from typical lead generation firms because of their operator-first model. While most marketing firms stop at delivering leads, this company dives deeper into the sales process itself. Their dedicated sales team conducts full discovery processes on every lead, thoroughly understanding the client’s needs, goals, and pain points before ever passing the lead to the advisor. This “done-for-you” fulfillment model ensures advisors never have to waste time with unqualified prospects or broken sales processes.

“We don’t just generate leads. We figure out why your calendar isn’t full—and we fix it,” said Logan Hanselpacker, COO. “We focus on understanding the nuances of each advisor’s business and sales process, which allows us to continuously optimize and deliver meaningful results.”

This hands-on approach has allowed Funnels and Setters to earn the trust of advisors from top firms across North America. Many of these clients have experienced significant growth in their assets under management (AUM) through the company’s proven outbound systems, designed to ensure that advisors spend more time meeting with prospects and less time hunting for them.

The Importance of the Discovery Process

A standout feature of Funnels and Setters is their commitment to the discovery process. The sales team takes the time to deeply understand the urgency and emotional drivers behind each prospect’s financial goals. This step goes far beyond basic qualification and allows the advisors to enter their calls with a rich understanding of each lead’s unique situation.

As Thomas Stiller, CEO, explains, “The truth is, most advisors aren’t marketers or closers—they’re planners. Our job is to let them stay in that lane while we handle everything else. We help them focus on what they do best, while we optimize the process that brings them to the table with motivated, qualified prospects.”

A Commitment to Real Performance Metrics

Funnels and Setters operates with a results-driven mindset. Key performance indicators like Cost Per Appointment (CPA), Show Rate, Discovery Quality, and Close Rates are continuously monitored, ensuring that advisors have access to real data that helps them refine their sales processes. Through their feedback loop, advisors are provided with detailed insights into how their sales process is performing—allowing them to address issues like objection handling and conversion rates.

Unlike many other vendors that simply pass leads to advisors, Funnels and Setters ensures that their clients are fully equipped to convert those leads into lasting relationships. Their holistic approach to sales and lead generation is reshaping the financial services space.

Building a Community of Growth-Oriented Financial Advisors

The company has also built an online community for financial advisors looking to enhance their skills and knowledge. Through their Skool community, advisors can access cutting-edge sales training, valuable insights, and discussions on best practices for client acquisition. This supportive space is an extension of the Funnels and Setters philosophy—empowering advisors to continuously improve and elevate their business strategies.

“The community gives our clients access to high-level sales training and an ongoing support network that accelerates their growth,” says Hanselpacker. “It’s a place where they can learn, share, and connect with other like-minded professionals.”

Quotes from Clients and Founders

James Dietrich, Founder of 4 Corner Financial, shared, “I couldn’t scale just off referrals anymore. This gave me control.”

“The difference is: our sales team actually does the work,” said Stiller. “We’re the ones on the phone qualifying prospects and booking the meetings—not just sending you names.”

About Funnels and Setters

Founded by Thomas Stiller and Logan Hanselpacker, Funnels and Setters is a growth partner for financial advisors, focusing on high-performance lead generation, appointment setting, and sales optimization. The company’s operator-first approach combines cutting-edge marketing strategies with in-depth sales expertise to help financial advisors grow their AUM through targeted, qualified leads and proven sales frameworks. Their team works directly with advisors to address sales process breakdowns and deliver measurable, long-term results.

