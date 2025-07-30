A New Benchmark for Digital Marketing Excellence

222 Websites, a digital marketing agency specializing in website development and digital strategies for small businesses, has been honored with a prestigious national award for 2025. The agency was recently recognized as one of the Top Website Development Companies by DesignRush for 2025. This accolade, given by the leading B2B marketplace that connects businesses with agencies across various industries, underscores 222 Websites’ position as a leader in website development. This marks 222 Websites as the only agency in West Virginia to achieve such an honor.

Additionally, 222 Websites has been recognized with the “Best Website Design Agency in Charleston of 2025” award, a distinction that further solidifies their standing in the industry. This recognition is officially listed on BestofBestReview.com, an exclusive authority in the industry. You can view the award here: Best Website Design Agency in Charleston of 2025 .

Founded by data analyst and investor Sean Patrick Hyde, 222 Websites has gained a reputation for its unique approach to digital marketing, which combines cutting-edge techniques and real-time data analytics. The company is known for providing fast, effective, and result-oriented services to small business owners, offering them affordable solutions that help boost their online presence.

222 Websites: An Agency Focused on Small Business Success

While many marketing agencies target large corporations, 222 Websites has stayed true to its roots, focusing primarily on small businesses. Their services are designed to cater to the needs of entrepreneurs who often face the challenge of balancing cost-effectiveness with high-quality digital marketing strategies. The company’s tailored approach has been particularly well-received by businesses that need fast, results-driven solutions without the burden of hefty upfront costs.

One of the unique features of 222 Websites is its subscription-based model, which allows small business owners to access top-tier website design and digital marketing services without making large upfront investments. This model has proven to be a game-changer, removing a significant barrier for small businesses that are typically limited by budget constraints. With a focus on improving ROI, 222 Websites has helped its clients not only grow but do so with strategic, data-backed decisions that drive results.

A Leader in Artificial Intelligence Marketing

222 Websites’ recent recognition from DesignRush is not the company’s only achievement. They have also been praised for their forward-thinking approach to digital marketing, especially in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI). While many agencies have only recently started adapting their strategies to account for AI-driven search engine algorithms and marketing tools, 222 Websites began implementing these changes months ago. Their clients, therefore, have been ahead of the curve in benefiting from AI-driven marketing strategies and can expect continued success as AI reshapes the landscape of digital marketing.

Unmatched Speed and Service: Why Agencies Trust 222 Websites

The key to 222 Websites’ growing success lies not only in its innovative marketing techniques but also in its unparalleled service and response times. The company prides itself on offering industry-leading turnaround times for both website development and digital marketing strategies. Their client base reflects a commitment to quality and reliability, with many marketing agencies turning to 222 Websites for assistance with web development and SEO services. As a result, the company has cultivated a reputation for excellence, earning high ratings from clients across various industries.

As Sean Hyde, Founder of 222 Websites, explains, “We understand the unique needs of small business owners because we are small business owners ourselves. We know that when it comes to digital marketing, small businesses need more than just a flashy website – they need strategies that work, and they need them fast. That’s where we come in.”

The Path Ahead: Building on a Foundation of Excellence

The recognition from DesignRush is just the latest in a series of milestones for 222 Websites. The company remains focused on expanding its reach and continuing to provide innovative, results-driven digital marketing solutions. As they move into 2025, 222 Websites is poised for even greater success, with plans to roll out new AI-driven services that further enhance the client experience and drive growth.

About 222 Websites

222 Websites is a Charleston-based digital marketing agency that specializes in website development, search engine optimization (SEO), AI marketing, and automation. Awarded the title of Top Website Development Company by DesignRush in 2025, 222 Websites is known for its industry-leading turnaround times, innovative strategies, and personalized approach to serving small business owners. The company helps businesses grow faster, easier, and more profitably by utilizing the latest digital marketing techniques.

Media Contact

Sean Patrick Hyde

Founder, 222 Websites

Phone: 304-484-4229

Email: info@222websites.com

Website: 222 Websites | Sean Hyde | Ideation Digital

LinkedIn: 222 Websites

LinkedIn: Sean Patrick Hyde