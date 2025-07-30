RiizeUp Announces Official Sponsorship of ‘The Stampede’ Podcast, Hosted by Texas Football Legends

RiizeUp, the Texas-based company behind the fast-acting supplement Riize Energy, is proud to announce its official sponsorship of The Stampede, a new weekly podcast focused on Texas Longhorn football and athletics. The show is hosted by College Football Hall of Fame coach Mack Brown, legendary UT quarterback and NFL veteran Vince Young, and Bob Ballou, Sports Director at CBS Austin.

The podcast debuted on July 23rd,2025 with its first episode, “The Arch Manning Era Begins,” and is now streaming on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube. Full details, show links, and social media updates can be found at thestampedeut.com .

“As a company born and built in Texas, partnering with The Stampede was a natural fit,” said Reilly Schueler, Founder and CEO of RiizeUp. “We’re huge fans of UT athletics and deeply believe in supporting platforms that inspire, energize, and connect communities, the same values behind every Riize Energy strip we create.”

Launched from Houston, RiizeUp is redefining how people fuel their day with fast-acting, sublingual supplements designed for energy, sleep, performance, and self-care. The company’s sponsorship of The Stampede aligns with its mission to simplify self-care through convenient, on-the-go solutions, powered by innovation and deeply rooted in Texas pride.

“This is more than a sponsorship. It’s a celebration of our roots and our mission to help people feel better, faster by supporting platforms that inspire, uplift, and connect the communities we’re proud to be part of,” said Gil Coelho, Vice President of Marketing at RiizeUp. “We’re here to fuel big moments, and there’s nothing bigger in Texas than Longhorn football. Partnering with icons like Mack Brown and Vince Young, along with a respected sports voice like Bob Ballou, reinforces who we are and where we’re going.”

Mack Brown is a College Football Hall of Famer and former head coach who led Texas to a national championship.Vince Young, one of the most celebrated players in college football history, is a two-time Rose Bowl MVP, 2005 Maxwell Award winner, and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2019.Bob Ballou, Sports Director at CBS Austin, brings decades of sports broadcasting experience and a deep connection to the UT athletic community.

The Stampede releases new episodes weekly, delivering insider perspectives, athlete stories, and unfiltered

Expanding the Connection with Longhorn Nation

As RiizeUp continues to strengthen its connection with the Texas community, the company is more committed than ever to supporting platforms that celebrate local culture and sports. The Stampede podcast offers fans a unique opportunity to hear directly from icons in Texas football, gaining insider knowledge and exclusive stories from some of the most celebrated figures in the sport. This partnership is a significant step forward in RiizeUp’s mission to integrate self-care solutions into the daily lives of athletes, fans, and everyone looking for an energy boost.

The Stampede continues to bring fresh and insightful content to its listeners, and with RiizeUp’s support, both the podcast and the company are poised for growth and lasting impact.

Listen now: https://thestampedeut.com

Learn more about Riize Energy: https://riizeup.com

About Riize Up

RiizeUp is a Texas-based company dedicated to redefining self-care and energy with its fast-acting, sublingual supplements. The company focuses on providing convenient, on-the-go solutions for energy, sleep, performance, and self-care, built on the values of innovation and Texas pride.

