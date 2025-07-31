Apple Launches Manufacturing Academy in Detroit Amid Trump’s Push for U.S. Investment

Facing growing demands from President Donald Trump to increase U.S. jobs, Apple is opening the Apple Manufacturing Academy in downtown Detroit.

Administered by Michigan State University, the program will launch in August and provide workshops on manufacturing and artificial intelligence aimed at small and medium-sized businesses. Apple engineers will take part in these sessions to help train the next generation of U.S. manufacturers.

Apple’s Commitment to U.S. Investment

Apple manufactures tens of millions of devices yearly across a global supply chain and is considered one of the world’s most admired hardware companies. Sabih Khan, Apple’s new chief operating officer, expressed excitement about helping more businesses implement smart manufacturing to unlock opportunities for companies and the country.

This announcement follows Apple’s February commitment to spend over $500 billion in the U.S. over five years, which includes plans to assemble AI servers in Houston and purchase chips from TSMC’s Arizona factory. The move also serves as a response to Trump’s push for more domestic iPhone production and tariffs that could raise Apple’s costs.

Tensions Over Production Locations

While Trump praised Apple’s plans earlier in the year, his administration has pressed the company to bring iPhone assembly to the U.S., a move experts say would be costly and slow. Trump has voiced displeasure over Apple’s expansion of production in India, despite the company’s efforts to avoid Chinese tariffs.

Apple already operates 18 developer academies globally, focusing on software development and strategic partnerships with governments. Its only U.S.-based developer academy, also in Detroit with Michigan State, enrolls about 200 students annually. The new manufacturing academy will similarly offer consulting and plans to introduce virtual courses later this year.

Author’s Opinion Opening a manufacturing academy in Detroit is a smart move by Apple to address political pressure while realistically navigating the complexities of global supply chains. Rather than rushing costly shifts in assembly lines, Apple is investing in the future workforce—building skills in AI and manufacturing—that could yield long-term benefits. However, forcing rapid onshore production without considering cost and logistics risks harming both the company and the broader economy. Training the next generation is a balanced, forward-thinking approach.

Featured image credit: Trump White House Archived via Flickr

