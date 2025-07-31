TikTok Adds YouTube Music Integration for Saving Songs from Videos

TikTok has made it easier for users to save songs they hear in videos directly to their preferred music streaming platforms, now adding YouTube Music as an option.

Gradual Rollout of Music Streaming Integrations

The feature was initially launched in the U.S. and U.K. in November 2023 with support for Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. By February 2024, it was available in over 160 countries. Over time, TikTok also added Deezer and SoundCloud as choices for saving music.

How Users Can Save Songs to YouTube Music

Users can tap the “Add Song” button located below the video description, next to the track name, to save songs to YouTube Music. They can select their preferred streaming service as the default via the “Music” menu in TikTok’s Settings. Songs saved this way are automatically added to the TikTok Songs playlist on YouTube Music.

“Add to Music App continues to deliver real results for the music industry, with hundreds of millions of track saves translating into billions of streams on music streaming services,” said Tracy Gardner, TikTok’s global head of Music Business Development.

What The Author Thinks This expansion to include YouTube Music reflects TikTok’s growing influence as a music discovery platform. By enabling seamless song saving across multiple services, TikTok is not only enhancing user experience but also creating new revenue streams for artists and streaming platforms alike. However, the true test will be how these integrations maintain ease of use and reliability as TikTok continues to grow its music ecosystem.

