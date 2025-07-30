Trump Administration Permits Federal Workers to Express Religious Beliefs

The Trump administration has issued new guidance to allow federal employees greater freedom to express their religious beliefs at work. The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) released a memorandum on Monday aiming to foster a more inclusive environment for faith in the federal workplace.

OPM Director Scott Kupor emphasized that federal agencies should permit personal religious expression “to the greatest extent possible unless such expression would impose an undue hardship on business operations.” Employees are allowed to engage in polite religious discussions, provided others can opt out without feeling harassed. Workers may also display religious items at their desks and pray alone or in groups when not on duty. Examples include a park ranger praying with a tour group or a doctor praying over a patient at a Veterans Affairs hospital. Agencies are advised to review and update policies to protect these rights appropriately.

Legal Background and Broader Administration Efforts

Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 already prohibits religious discrimination and requires reasonable accommodations unless it causes undue hardship. This memo seeks to move beyond compliance to create a truly welcoming federal workplace for employees of all faiths.

This initiative fits within the Trump administration’s larger religious agenda, which includes the creation of a Religious Liberty Commission and a task force to address anti-Christian bias. President Trump declared at a recent prayer breakfast, “We’re bringing religion back to our country.”

What The Author Thinks Encouraging religious expression at work is important, but it must be balanced with respect for all employees’ beliefs. Policies should prevent coercion and ensure that religious discussions are consensual and non-disruptive. Protecting freedom of religion means also protecting freedom from unwanted proselytizing.

Featured image credit: Trump White House Archived via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.