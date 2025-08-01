OpenAI Introduces Study Mode in ChatGPT

OpenAI announced the rollout of Study Mode, a new ChatGPT feature designed to help students develop critical thinking skills instead of simply providing answers. When enabled, Study Mode prompts users with questions to assess their understanding and may withhold direct answers unless students actively engage with the material.

Study Mode is now available to logged-in users across ChatGPT’s Free, Plus, Pro, and Team plans. OpenAI plans to extend the feature soon to Edu subscribers — primarily students whose schools have purchased institutional access.

Addressing Educational Concerns Around ChatGPT

Millions of students use ChatGPT in school, but studies suggest overreliance can hinder critical thinking. A June research paper found that users who employed ChatGPT for essay writing showed lower brain activity than those who used traditional search methods or wrote without AI assistance.

Initially, ChatGPT’s popularity in schools prompted bans in several U.S. districts. By 2023, many schools lifted restrictions and embraced ChatGPT as part of the educational landscape. Study Mode represents OpenAI’s effort to shift the tool from a simple answer machine to a more interactive learning assistant.

Anthropic introduced a comparable feature called Learning Mode for its AI chatbot Claude earlier this year, reflecting industry-wide recognition of the need for AI to support genuine learning.

Limitations and Future Directions

Study Mode relies heavily on student commitment, as users can easily switch back to the regular mode to receive direct answers. Currently, OpenAI does not provide parental or administrative controls to enforce Study Mode usage, though these may be considered in the future.

OpenAI regards Study Mode as a first step toward enhancing educational outcomes with AI and intends to release further data on how students interact with generative AI during their learning journey.

Author’s Opinion Study Mode is a promising development in integrating AI responsibly into education, but it places significant responsibility on students to engage meaningfully. Without parental or school enforcement, the feature risks being bypassed by those seeking quick answers. True educational impact will require a cultural shift, encouraging curiosity and persistence rather than shortcutting learning with AI. Ultimately, tools like Study Mode can enhance learning, but only if used thoughtfully.

